Could This Be NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Super Ampere Refresh Lineup?





Nobody can go out and actually buy a graphics card at anywhere close to MSRP right now (not without being lucky— GPU street prices are rising again ), and that probably will not change in the coming weeks or even months. It stinks, plain and simple. If it comes as any consolation, though, at least the GPU scene is not stagnant. Next-gen GPUs will launch next year, and it also appears as though NVIDIA might refresh its current-generation Ampere lineup with Super models.





This would not be unexpected, if it comes to be, given NVIDIA's history. At present, the GeForce RTX 30 series consists of regular models and upgraded "Ti" variants. Super models would likely fill in the gaps between those two cards (for the most part), at least according to the leaks specifications. For example, the GeForce RTX 3070 Super would squeeze in between the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070.









One of the more reliable leakers in the Twitterspehere, @kopite7kimi, put it out there that each main GeForce 30 series card will be getting a Super refresh, though they're not super confident that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 will cling to that moniker. They also cast doubt on "the specs of some of them," so those are things to keep in mind.





While the specifications have them wedging in between current models within in each series, Super variants could also effectively replace the regular versions. That's the path NVIDIA took with its GeForce RTX 20 series (Turing), and is probably the path it will take again, if these cards come to fruition.

Comparing Leaked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Super Specs To Regular And Ti Variants

Here's what we're looking at...