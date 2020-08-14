CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaFriday, August 14, 2020, 01:30 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Intel Architecture Day, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Maingear Turbo And More

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be chatting about all of the juicy news to come out of Intel's Architecture Day 2020, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Maingear's pint-sized Turbo gaming PC with Ryzen 3000 XT inside, Google's Pixel 4a affordable Android phone and lots more!


Show Notes:
06:13 - Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 20 And Note 20 Ultra With Precision S-Pen And UWB Support
08:22 - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hands-On Video Tour And Demo Action
17:13 - Google Pixel 4a Review: Great Camera, Killer Android Value
22:16 - ASUS ROG Phone 3 Review: Fastest Android On The Planet
23:08 - Maingear Turbo Review: A Jaw-Dropping Mini-ITX Gaming PC
32:35 - Architecture Day 2020: Intel's Tiger Lake, 10nm SuperFin And Xe GPU Arsenal Exposed

Tags:  Intel, Asus, Samsung, Maingear, podcast, Geeks, webcast
