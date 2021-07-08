2.5 Geeks: Important Happenings For DIY Tech Enthusiasts, Gaming PC Giveaway Hints And More!
Biden's FTC order for right to repair, NewEgg building PCs from your personal parts wish list, the fastest SSD on the planet and pointless pixel peeping with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution - All of this and a some hints of our next Gaming PC giveaway on this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks...
Show Notes:
06:16 - ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Review: Powerful Tiger Lake-H Gaming
11:12 - Doom Eternal Ray Tracing Tested: The Devil's In The Details
16:43 - Intel Optane SSD P5800X Review: The Fastest SSD Ever
23:25 - AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution And The Problem With Pixel Peeping
32:47 - President Biden Orders FTC To Enact Consumer-Friendly Right-To-Repair Policies
47:33 - Newegg Will Build A Dream PC From Your Carefully Curated Components With New $99 Service