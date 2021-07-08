CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, July 08, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Important Happenings For DIY Tech Enthusiasts, Gaming PC Giveaway Hints And More!

right to repair podcast
Biden's FTC order for right to repair, NewEgg building PCs from your personal parts wish list, the fastest SSD on the planet and pointless pixel peeping with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution - All of this and a some hints of our next Gaming PC giveaway on this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks...


Show Notes:
06:16 - ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Review: Powerful Tiger Lake-H Gaming
11:12 - Doom Eternal Ray Tracing Tested: The Devil's In The Details
16:43 - Intel Optane SSD P5800X Review: The Fastest SSD Ever
23:25 - AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution And The Problem With Pixel Peeping
32:47 - President Biden Orders FTC To Enact Consumer-Friendly Right-To-Repair Policies
47:33 - Newegg Will Build A Dream PC From Your Carefully Curated Components With New $99 Service
Tags:  Asus, podcast, Geeks, webcast, Livestream, optane, right-to-repair

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment