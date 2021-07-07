CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, July 07, 2021, 09:44 AM EDT

President Biden Orders FTC To Enact Consumer-Friendly Right-To-Repair Policies

Smartphone Parts
Advocates of a consumer's right to repair their electronics and other equipment without negative repercussions from the manufacturer will be happy to know what the US government is up to—President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order instructing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to write up rules in favor of right-to-repair policies.

The effort comes on the heels of similar rules going into effect in the UK, whereby manufacturers are required to make spare parts available to consumers who buy certain electrical appliances. Officials hope this will extend the life of devices by up to a decade, while also benefiting the environment with less electronic waste.

However, many electronics are frustratingly left out, including smartphones and laptops. As currently constructed in the UK, the right-to-repair laws only apply to dishwashers, washing machines and washer-dryers, refrigeration appliances, television, and certain "other electronic displays." That said, the European Commission is planning to expand the scope to include phones, laptops, and tablets.

As for the US, it will be up to the FTC to outline what types of products are and are not covered. However, President Biden is expected to include smartphones specifically in his order.

Let's hope it happens. Apple in particular has taken measures to make its iPhone and iPad products difficult to repair at home, like using so-called kill switches. This is ostensibly to protect its IP and because its electronics are deemed too complex for the average person to tinker with. Critics, however, would say it is part a planned obsolescence model.

New rules would be a start to reversing this kind of behavior, and facilitating DIY repairs. There already exists handy resources for DIY repair (shout out to the folks at iFixIt), even though some manufacturers deliberately make the task more difficult than it needs to be.

Consumer electronics are not the only items the legislation will focus on. The order is also expected to focus on farm equipment, as tractor repair can be an expensive proposition due to proprietary repair tools, and software and diagnostics designed to lock out external parties from fixing them.

We'll know more about the new rules soon, as the executive order is expected to be released later this week.
Tags:  FTC, right-to-repair, president joe biden

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment