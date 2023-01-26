CATEGORIES
2.5 Geeks: Genoa, Sapphire Rapids, Core i9-13900KS: POWERFUL CPUs And The Best Of CES 2023

by Marco ChiappettaThursday, January 26, 2023, 01:13 PM EDT
In our latest episode of 2.5 Geeks, we cover Intel and AMD's beefiest, baddest processors that were announced this month for desktop PCs and the data center, including Sapphire Rapids, AMD EYPC Genoa, and the Core i9-13900KS. We also discuss the best we saw at CES 2023...


Show Notes:
00:00 Countdown Begins
05:00 Dave's Intro
05:23 Upcoming Goodies
13:30 AMD Genoa Epyc Review
23:20 Genoa Naming Explained
28:14 Intel Sapphire Rapids Review
35:40 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Line-up
38:30 Accelerators Explained
47:45 AMD Mi300 Sneak Peek
52:12 Best Of CES 2023 Recap
58:30 Lenovo Moto ThinkPhone
1:02:00 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
1:08:09 Lenovo Giveaway Winners
