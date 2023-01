HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2023 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners Announcement!

1st Prize: ThinkBook Plus 17” Laptop

(Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) (Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)





2nd Prize: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 16" Gaming Chromebook

(Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 128GB W/ 3 Months NVIDIA GeForce NOW) (Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 128GB W/ 3 Months NVIDIA GeForce NOW)









1st Prize: ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Laptop - Kevin Bunk

2nd Prize: IdeaPad 5i Chromebook - Steve Caro

3rd Prize: Legion H600 Headset, S600 Gaming Station & Go Wired Spearkerphone - Albert Smith

4th Prize: Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard & Mouse W/ Go USB-C Power Bank - Lori Padgett

** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **

With the electronics wonderland that is the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES 2023, now behind us, it's time to announce the lucky winners of our " New Year, New Gear " giveaway with Lenovo We had four prize packs lined up for this year's CES 2023 New Year, New Gear Giveaway – 1 (one) ThinkBook Plus (Gen 3) 17" Laptop, 1 (one) IdeaPad 5i 16" Chromebook, 1 (one) Legion H600 Gaming Headset and 1 (one) Legion S600 Gaming Station paired with 1 (one) Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone, and finally 1 (one) Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard & Mouse kit paired with 1 (one) Lenovo Go Laptop Power Bank!Without any further ado, we have let the Gleam widget work its magic to select the lucky winners. They are:Congratulations to Kevin, Steve, Albert, and Lori! We hope you enjoy your new gear! When you can, please Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!