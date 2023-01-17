HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2023 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners Announcement!
With the electronics wonderland that is the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES 2023, now behind us, it's time to announce the lucky winners of our "New Year, New Gear" giveaway with Lenovo!
We had four prize packs lined up for this year's CES 2023 New Year, New Gear Giveaway – 1 (one) ThinkBook Plus (Gen 3) 17" Laptop, 1 (one) IdeaPad 5i 16" Chromebook, 1 (one) Legion H600 Gaming Headset and 1 (one) Legion S600 Gaming Station paired with 1 (one) Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone, and finally 1 (one) Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard & Mouse kit paired with 1 (one) Lenovo Go Laptop Power Bank!
1st Prize: ThinkBook Plus 17” Laptop
(Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
(Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
2nd Prize: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 16" Gaming Chromebook
(Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 128GB W/ 3 Months NVIDIA GeForce NOW)
(Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 128GB W/ 3 Months NVIDIA GeForce NOW)
3rd Prize: Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset & Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station With Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone
- 1st Prize: ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Laptop - Kevin Bunk
- 2nd Prize: IdeaPad 5i Chromebook - Steve Caro
- 3rd Prize: Legion H600 Headset, S600 Gaming Station & Go Wired Spearkerphone - Albert Smith
- 4th Prize: Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard & Mouse W/ Go USB-C Power Bank - Lori Padgett
** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **