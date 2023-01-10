Intel Unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids Processor Line-Up With Full Specs

Sapphire Rapids Architecture Highlights

Intel 4th Gen Xeon Accelerator Engines

Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX)

Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (Intel DSA)

Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (Intel IAA)

Intel Dynamic Load Balancer (Intel DLB)

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX) for vRAN

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512)

Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT)

Intel® Crypto Acceleration

4th Gen Xeon Scalable Family Segmentation



General Purpose SKUs General Purpose SKUs

Workload Targeted SKUs

Intel On Demand

With the introduction of the activation model with

4th Gen Xeon processors, On Demand will give end customers the flexibility to choose fully

featured premium SKUs or the opportunity to add features at any time throughout the lifecycle of

the Xeon processor

With the introduction of the activation model with

4th Gen Xeon processors, On Demand will give end customers the flexibility to choose fully

featured premium SKUs or the opportunity to add features at any time throughout the lifecycle of

the Xeon processor