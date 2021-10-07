2.5 Geeks: Facebook Outage, Twitch Breached - Can We Trust Anyone With Our Data?
It's been a whirlwind week and it's not even over yet! Check out our lively discussion of the many trials and tribulations of Facebook, whistleblowers, Twitch data breaches and other Tech happenings like Far Cry 6's arrival, Intel's latest ad Trolling Apple, an Alienware X15 sneak peek and much more...
Show Notes:
05:10 - Facebook Whistleblower Drops Bombshell And SEC Suit
28:49 - Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Go Down Hard
33:31 - Was Facebook's Outage Really An Accident, A Hack Or Sabotage?
43:28 - Twitch Source Code, Passwords, Creator Payouts, And More Leaked
57:24 - Intel Trolls Diehard Apple Mac Users And Makes Them All Want A New PC
59:55 - Far Cry 6 With Ray Tracing And FSR Performance Review
1:01:36 - Intel Core i7-1195G7 Performance: MSI’s Prestige 14 EVO Flies
1:01:50 - Sophie Attacks Dad! #teamsophie
1:03:13 - iPhone 13 Pro Review: Fast, Impressive But Unfinished
1:05:00 - ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED Review: Ryzen 5000-Powered Excellence
1:06:20 - Alienware X15 Sleek Gaming Notebook Sneak Peek
1:08:27 - Come Hang Out On Discord!