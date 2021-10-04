CATEGORIES
Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Go Down Hard In Possible Whistleblower DDoS Backlash

If you’re a frequent user of Facebook services, you’re probably having some withdrawal pains now. It’s widely reported worldwide that Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down at the moment. Besides the avalanche of panicking users reporting their problems on Twitter, we can confirm that the Facebook website is entirely inaccessible, and the DNS is not resolving. In addition, the mobile app is non-functional. The same is true for web and mobile versions of Instagram. A quick trip to Downdetector shows that the first reports starting coming in at around 11:20 am ET.

Earlier this morning, we reported on a damning 60 Minutes interview with Frances Haugen, who served as a data scientist and former product manager for Facebook. Haugen resigned after becoming disillusioned with the company’s policies which she felt did more to harm its users than promote a healthy social networking environment.

Although Facebook hasn’t commented on the outages yet, it’s rather curious timing that this outage is coming so soon after the 60 Minutes piece. Rumors allege that the outages are the result of a DDoS attack in response to Haugen’s explosive claims, which are backed by a lengthy paper trail.

What's even more interesting is that it seems to be a DNS (Domain Name System) server/host level attack that has taken out all of Facebook internet properties, apps and services, all of which can't actually resolve when their names are typed in a browser or apps are loaded. 

Facebook, however, has provided this official response so far:

facebook statement

Developing…

