by Marco ChiappettaThursday, December 31, 2020, 11:46 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Epic Games Launcher Bug, MSI GeForce RTX 3080, Yoga i7, Cyberpunk 2077, Giveaways & More!

In this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks we'll be talking about that piggish little Epic Games Launcher that was just patched, MSI's BEASTLY custom GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X, Lenovo's sweet and economical Yoga 7i laptop with Tiger Lake, Cyberpunk 2077 multithreading fixes and CPU/GPU performance, and details of TWO active GIVEAWAYS we have going on right now...


Show Notes:
05:43 - Nokia 8 V 5G UW Review: Too Little, Too Late
06:30 - Realme 7 5G Review: A Great 5G Phone That’s Also Affordable
07:44 - Epic Games Launcher For Windows Caught Spiking Ryzen CPU Temps, Phoning Home Even When Idle
10:41 - Epic Games Launcher Receives Partial Hotfix For High CPU Utilization Bug
16:21 - Cyberpunk 2077 V1.05 Post-Patch CPU And GPU Performance Explored
26:30 - Lenovo Yoga 7i Review: Premium Intel Evo Laptop On A Budget
38:12 - MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Review: Big, Bad And Bold
49:48 - HotHardware's Triple-A Holiday Giveaway With AMD, Asetek And ADATA!
50:31 - HotHardware And EVGA 'Capture The Holidays' Giveaway!

Tags:  Lenovo, MSI, evga, podcast, Geeks, webcast

