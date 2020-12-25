Epic Games Launcher For Windows Caught Spiking Ryzen CPU Temps, Phoning Home Even When Idle





Though Epic Games is giving away games for Christmas, not everything that seems free truly is. Either by lousy design, stealthy data collection, or a combination of the two, the Epic Games Launcher appears to be continuously running some sort of relatively demanding process in the background. This issue is so pronounced that a Reddit user by the name Neoncarbon noticed that his AMD Ryzen 7 5800X idle temps dropped from 50C to 37C when he closed down the app. We actually proved this out for ourselves as well, as you'll see in the screen shots below. What's odd is that other game store apps, like GOG and Steam, do not show this behavior at all. What exactly could Epic Games Launcher be doing in the background that is elevating CPU temps even while idle, when other launchers do not have this issue?





With over 6.8k upvotes and 864 comments, Neoncarbon’s Reddit post has evolved into people sharing similar experiences after shutting down the Epic Games Launcher. It appears that anyone that has the Epic Games launcher running in the background has higher CPU temps and usage, even while idle on the desktop. However, it seems especially pronounced on Ryzen CPUs such as Neoncarbon’s Ryzen 7 5800X. Again, we were also able to verify this abnormal activity on one of our testbeds, running a liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. In the first image below, you'll note CPU temps on this well-cooled rig sit around 53C when the Epic Games launcher is running, and with about 2% CPU utilization from the app itself on a 16-core Zen 3 chip.

Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Epic Games Active Idle Desktop Temp





Using the same rig and taking a look at the task manager, we noted that the Epic Games launcher is lighting up cores and keeping some of them lit even while seemingly doing nothing, and not even updating a game in the background.





Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Temps And Utilization Without Epic Games Launcher





Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Temps And Utilization With Epic Games Launcher Active



Ultimately, these CPU temperature and usage spikes are not typical of game launchers. When experimenting with the Steam and GOG launchers, CPU idle temps and usage remained nominal and much lower, after an initial brief spike on loading. So what exactly is happening with the Epic Games Launcher that idle temps are spiking and CPU usage is unnecessarily engaged?

