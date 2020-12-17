HotHardware's Triple-A Holiday Giveaway With AMD, Asetek And ADATA!
We’re back with another HOT Holiday Triple-A giveaway, courtesy of our friends at Asetek, ADATA and AMD! Up for grabs this time around is an amazing prize package, consisting of and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processors, XPG LEVANTE 360mm AIO cooler, XPG SUMMONER Keyboard, Primer gaming mouse, and XPG BATTLEGROUND PRIME Mousepad.XPG
All you have to do to earn entry points and win this prize package is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 19 EASY ways to enter!
|HotHardware's Triple-A Holiday Giveaway With AMD, Asetek And Adata!
The giveaway will run through Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 4PM ET, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the lucky winner! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!
A special thanks to Asetek, ADATA and AMD for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with some great new gear. Good Luck everyone!
** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S., Canada, Eastern EU and Western EU residents only. Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this giveaway is for U.S., Eastern EU, and Western EU (France, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK, Germany) residents only. Employees or contractors of Asetek, AMD, ADATA and HotHardware are not eligible for this promotion. The winner, if selected and located at an international ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. **