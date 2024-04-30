Samsung T5 EVO 8TB SSD Review: Big, Rugged External Storage

The recently-released Samsung T5 EVO is a compact, rugged, external USB-C SSD that's well suited to a wide array of use cases.

CrystalDiskMark's sequential tests don't tell us much new information. Overall, the Samsung T5 EVO's perforamnce lands about where we expected, though write performance trailed all of the other drives here.