Six Urgent Requests To Rockstar For GTA 6 Online, From Gamers

Experienced players will be staring at this screen, the Master Control Terminal, quite often.

Request #1: Streamline The Play Experience

Forming a biker gang with the bros is pretty awesome.



GTA Online is a blast to play, even by yourself, but it's even better with friends. That comes along with a big caveat, though: "as long as you have enough time for it." It's not just the fact that it's grindy, as we just discussed, but also the fact that simply playing the game takes an unusually large block of time to actually play. This is due both to absurdly extended loading screens and also the number of loading screens.

You will frequently sit at this screen for minutes with nothing but the loading throbber in the corner.

After finishing a job, this screen pops up, and it's timed, which is terrible UX.

You'll often get dropped into sessions like this. Sure, bro, your 6666 level is totally legit.

This message always pops up when attempting to enter the settings if you play on ultra.

The mandatory chat filter turns otherwise innocuous responses into illegible gibberish.

Request #2: Tone Down The Endless NPC Dialogue



The cutscene where you meet Vincent is interminable and pointless. The cutscene where you meet Vincent is interminable and pointless.





While we're talking about irritations with the game, let's discuss GTA Online's obsession with NPC dialogue. In most other online games, when you have voiced NPC dialogue, it's to add emotional weight or relatability to the storyline, helping you get immersed in an interesting narrative. In GTA Online, a humongous portion of the dialogue is either intended to be funny (and usually failing) or simply unexplainable.

The writing for these two characters is abominable.

A small pastiche of anti-KDJ memes made by the community.

Yep, Dr. Dre is in the game, too—briefly.

New NPC Jodi in the recent Agents of Sabotage update does it right: just the facts, and then shut up.