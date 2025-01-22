NVIDIA Details Cool Engineering That Lead To A Smaller GeForce RTX 5090

If you, like us, have wondered how that's possible, then you should check out the video that the company just posted up on its official YouTube channel. Titled "Designing the Founders Edition," the twelve-minute-plus video goes quite in-depth disclosing not only the design of the GPU and its cooler, but also the reasons for the way the card is designed.





Pass-through airflow is much more efficient at cooling. (4090 on the left, 5090 on the right.)



The whole matter is honestly fascinating. The company says that the design of the GeForce RTX 3090 was already quite challenging, as it was thought that shrinking the GPU board was impossible. That was the first generation to introduce the flow-through cooler design. Most graphics cards impede airflow through the heatsink with the PCB itself, but NVIDIA's engineers realized that this was a major impediment to effective cooling.





This simulation shows the intended design of the leaked four-slot prototype that was ultimately rejected.

In the video, the company briefly talks about the massive four-slot prototype that made its way around the leak circuit, fueling fantasies of gigantic, 800-watt GeForce RTX 4090 Ti cards that never materialized. In the end, NVIDIA says that it decided that the graphics card as a product needed to get smaller, not larger.





All of the individual parts that make up the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

So it goes that the company's engineers sliced up the PCB into four separate parts and packed components onto the actual GPU board as tightly as anyone has ever packed components. The engineers refer to the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition as a "fully-integrated thermal-mechanical-electrical solution," and that makes sense given that you're not going to be easily replacing the cooler on one of these cards.







