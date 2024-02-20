CATEGORIES
Crucial T705 Review: The Fastest SSD For Gamers And Creators

by Marco ChiappettaTuesday, February 20, 2024, 09:00 AM EDT


Crucial T705 SSD Review: The Fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSD We've Tested

crucial t705 angle1

 Crucial T705: MSRP 2TB for $399, With Heatsink $439
The Crucial T705 NVMe SSD packs Micron's latest NAND flash memory, fresh firmware tweaks, and Phison's E26 controller, to offer class-leading performance.

  • Ultra High Sequential Transfers
  • Low Latency
  • Top Performance In Trace-Based Tests
  • Not Always Fastest In Random 4K Transfers
  • Requires Cooling - Can't Run Bare

When we took a looked at the Crucial T700 NVMe SSD last year, we came away impressed, and thought it was one of the best all-around solid state drives available. The Crucial T700 packed some of the fastest NAND around, along with Phison’s E26 Gen 5 controller, to offer top performance in wide variety of workloads. Today, Crucial ups the ante again with the introduction of the T705. As its name implies, the Crucial T705 is an update to the T700 platform, but this time around fresh firmware, even faster NAND, and tuning to optimize power come together to boost performance to new heights.

Main features and specifications are up first, then we’ll get down to the business of benchmarking...

Crucial T705 SSD Specifications And Features

Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD Highlights
  • Micron LPDDR4 DRAM, 1GB per 1TB of NAND flash
  • Sequential reads/writes up to 14,500/12,700MB/s
  • Random read/write speeds up to 1,550K/1,800K IOPs
  • Nearly 2x faster than the fastest PCIe Gen4 SSDs
  • Available in premium fan-less heatsink and non-heatsink options
  • Spacious capacity options: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
  • Microsoft DirectStorage optimized with Phison I/O+ technology
  • Works with PCIe 5.0 desktops and workstations
  • Backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 and 4.0
  • Built with Micron 232-layer 3D TLC NAND
  • PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0
  • M.2 2280, double-sided
  • Phison PS5026-E26 Controller
 Advanced Features
  • Dynamic SLC caching
    • ~11% of total user capacity
  • Adaptive thermal protection
  • Managed thermal throttling starts at 81°C
  • Protective thermal shutdown at 90°C
  • Redundant array of independent NAND (RAIN)
  • Multi-layer data integrity algorithms
  • Data protection for power loss events
  • Active garbage collection
  • TRIM support
  • Self-monitoring and reporting technology (SMART)
  • Error correction code (ECC)
  • Built-in security with AES256 encryption, TCG OPAL 2.01 support, and digitally signed firmware for secure field updates.
Micron will be offering the Crucial T705 in three capacities and three trims. The drives will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and will be sold either with or without an included heatsink. A white, Special Edition 2TB model will also be made available in limited quantities. We’ve got a 2TB drive with heatsink on hand for testing here, which is what you see pictured below.
crucial t705 family
Note, that the actual drives being sold are the same; Crucial T705s with or without heatsink are identical. Micron is simply offering the Crucial T705 in multiple flavors to account for the widest breadth of system configurations. If your motherboard’s got built-in cooling hardware for its M.2 slots, there’s no need to buy an SSD with an included heatsink.

That said, we should point out that some sort of cooling is absolutely required for these drives. The non-heatsink model will technically operate without added cooling, but under sustained loads, it will heat up quickly, throttle and potentially throw errors. As such, they're not suitable for the PS5.
crucial t705 top
Other than its cooling hardware, the Crucial T705 looks just like the vast majority of high-end M.2 SSDs currently on the market. The drives use the common M.2 2280 form factor and feature dark-colored PCBs with both sides of the board populated with an array of components (at least on the 2TB model we evaluated).

The foundation of the Crucial T705 is an 8-channel Phison PS5026-E26 controller, which is paired to some of Micron’s own 232-Layer B58R 3D TLC NAND Flash memory operating at 2,400MT/s, in addition to few pieces of LPDDR4 DRAM cache (1GB per 1TB of capacity), and customized Micron/Crucial firmware.
crucial t705 bot
Phison PS5026-E26-based drives have evolved quite a bit since they were first introduced, thanks in part to Micron. Early drives based on the Phison PS5026-E26 shipped with Micron’s B58R 3-bit per cell (TLC) NAND memory running at 1,600MT/s. Those drives typically hit transfer rates of about 10GB/s, which was marginally faster than the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs available at the time. Later Micron released a B58R variant running at 2,000MT/s, which pushed performance to about 12GB/s. This time around, Micron B58R running at 2,400MT/s, pushes the limits of Phison’s controller and ups peak theoretical transfers to about 14.6GB/s. The combination of the Phison PS5026-E26, another year’s worth of firmware and power optimizations, and 2,400MT/s B58R is what Phison was had branded “Max14um”, at CES earlier this year.

Other features of the Crucial T705 drives include the aforementioned PCIe Gen x4 (Gen 5) interface, TRIM and active garbage collection, support for the NVMe 2.0 specification, ECC, and built-in AES256 encryption with TCG Opal 2.01 support.
crucial t705 connector
Performance of the Crucial T705 will vary somewhat depending on the capacity of the drive being tested. We are looking at a 2TB drive here, which Crucial rates for up to 14,500 / 12,700MB per second reads and writes, respectively, with up to 1.55M / 1.8M read and write IOPS, respectively. Endurance for the 2TB drive we have here is rated for 1200TBW (1.2PBW), though that number scales upward or downward depending on the total capacity. Micron also backs the drives with a full, five year warranty.

The specs for the Crucial T705 look great, but all those numbers don’t mean much if its actual performance doesn’t match-up, so let’s get to some benchmarks...

Crucial T705 SSD SSD Benchmarks

Under each test condition, the SSDs showcased here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.

In all test runs, we rebooted the system, ensured all temp and prefetch data was purged, and waited several minutes for drive activity to settle and for the system to reach an idle state before invoking a test. All of the drives here have also been updated to their latest firmware as of press time. Where applicable, we would also typically use any proprietary NVMe drivers available from a given manufacturer. When not available, the drives used the Microsoft driver included with Windows 11.
crucial t705 box

HotHardware's Test System:

Processor:
Intel Core i9-13900K

Motherboard:
MSI Z790 Godlike

Video Card:
GeForce RTX 3080

Memory:
32GB Micron DDR5-6000

Storage:
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade (OS Drive)
Seagate FireCuda 540 (2TB)
ADATA Legend 970 (1TB)
Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB)
Crucial T700 (2TB)
MSI Spatium M570 Pro (2TB)
Crucial T705 (2TB)
 OS:
Windows 11 Pro x64

Chipset Drivers:
Intel v10.1.19284

Benchmarks:
IOMeter 1.1
HD Tune v5.75
ATTO v4.01.01f
AS SSD
SiSoftware SANDRA
CrystalDiskMark v8.0.4c x64
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
PCMark 10 Storage Bench
3DMark Storage Tests

IOMeter Benchmarks

IOMeter is a well-respected industry standard benchmark. However, despite our results with IOMeter scaling as expected, it is debatable as to whether or not certain access patterns actually provide a valid example of real-world performance. The access patterns we tested may not reflect your particular workloads, for example. That said, we do think IOMeter is a reliable gauge for relative throughput, latency, and bandwidth with a given storage solution. In addition, there are certain highly-strenuous workloads you can place on a drive with IOMeter that you can't with most other storage benchmark tools. 

In the following tables, we're showing two sets of access patterns; a custom Workstation pattern, with an 8K transfer size, consisting of 80% reads (20% writes) and 80% random (20% sequential) access and a 4K access pattern with a 4K transfer size, comprised of 67% reads (33% writes) and 100% random access. Queue depths from 1 to 16 were tested...

iometer 1 crucial t705 performance


iometer 2 crucial t705 performance

The Crucial drives and MSI Spatium finish right on top of each other virtually across the board here, so much so that we can barely see the T705's trend line in this graph. The Samsung drive has an edge with these particular access patters, but the deltas separating the fastest drives are relatively small, at least with the 4K fully random testing. With the 8K / 80 / 80 access pattern, which works in a mix of sequentials, the Samsung drive pulls ahead by a larger margin.

iometer 3 crucial t705 performance


iometer 4 crucial t705 performance

These numbers represent the average bandwidth for the drives we tested with both access patterns, across every queue depth. As you can see, the Crucial and MSI drives finish right on top of each other, with only a few MB/s separating the drives.

iometer 5 crucial t705 performance


iometer 6 crucial t705 performance

In terms of latency, as reported by IOMeter with the access patterns we tested, we see more the same. All of these drives are fast relative to lower-end drives currently on the market, nevertheless, the Crucial and MSI drives perform similarly here, while the Samsung drives pulls ahead.

SiSoft SANDRA 2022

Next, we used SiSoft SANDRA, the System ANalyzer, Diagnostic and Reporting Assistant for some quick tests. Here, we used the File System Test and provide the results from our comparison SSDs. Read and write performance metrics, along with the overall drive score, are detailed below.

sandra crucial t705 performance

SANDRA's storage benchmark is essentially a test of sequential performance, and as you'd expect, our PCIe 5.0 drives leave the older Samsung PCIe 4.0 drive in the dust. With its updated platform and faster NAND, the Crucial T705 leads the pack here, outrunning all of the other drives we tested.

ATTO Disk Benchmark

ATTO is another "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.

atto 1 crucial t705 performance


atto 2 crucial t705 performance

Save for a couple spots with the smaller transfer sizes, the Crucial T705 lead the pack in terms of both read and write throughput. Writes were only marginally faster than the T700 and MSI Spatium M570 Pro, but reads were much better for the Crucial T705 and peaked at about 13.5GB/s.


atto 3 crucial t705 performance


atto 4 crucial t705 performance

The Crucial T705 and MSI Spatium M570 Pro performed almost identically in terms of IOs, according to ATTO, save for the 32K transfer size in the read test, where the Crucial drive pulled ahead. 

AS SSD Compression Benchmark

Next up we ran the Compression Benchmark built-into AS SSD, an SSD specific benchmark being developed by Alex Intelligent Software. This test is interesting because it uses a mix of compressible and non-compressible data and outputs both Read and Write throughput of the drive. We only graphed a small fraction of the data (1% compressible, 50% compressible, and 100% compressible), but the trend is representative of the benchmark’s complete results.

asssd 1 crucial t705 performance


asssd 2 crucial t705 performance

The compressibility of the data being transferred across the drives we tested has virtually no impact on performance, and once again we see a similar performance profile. The Crucial T705 leads the packs in terms of reads and writes, with the PCIe Gen 4 Samsung drive bringing up the rear.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, Crucial, review, phison, t705

