MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio Review: Burly And Brisk

There she is: the MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The cooler design will be familiar to anyone who has seen one of MSI's other Gaming X Trio cards, like the GeForce RTX 4070. Just like on those cards, the cooler is very large—it sticks up nearly an inch over the I/O bracket, and has three gigantic fans to keep the GPU cool, despite that the graphics card's PCB itself is barely half as long as the cooler.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Features & Specifications

Graphics Card GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Graphics Processing Clusters 3 Texture Processing Clusters 17 Streaming Multiprocessors 34 CUDA Cores (single precision) 4352 Shader FLOPS 22 Tensor Cores 136 (4th Generation) Tensor FP8/INT8 TFLOPS/TOPS w/ Sparsity 353 RT Cores 34 (3rd Generation) RT FLOPS 51 Texture Units 136 ROP Units 48 Base Clock 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2535 MHz Memory Clock 9000 MHz Memory Data Rate 18 Gbps L1 Data Cache/Shared Memory 4352 K L2 Cache Size 32768 K Total Video Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit Total Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s (554 GB/s effective)* Texture Rate (Bilinear) 345 GigaTexels/second Max Display Resolution 4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with DSC Fabrication Process 4N NVIDIA Custom Process Transistor Count 22.9 Billion Connectors 3 x DisplayPort 1 x HDMI Form Factor Dual-Slot Power Connectors 2x PCIe 8-pin cables (adapter in box) OR 300 W or greater PCIe Gen 5 cable Required System Power Supply 550 Watts Video Engines 1xNVENC (8th Gen), 1xNVDEC (5th Gen) Power 7 W Idle, 13 W AV1 Video Playback, 140 W Average Gaming Power (AGP), 160 W Total Graphics Power (TGP) Max GPU Temperature 90° C

Unlike the Founders Edition card, MSI's Gaming X Trio utilizes a regular old eight-pin power connector, and just the one, at that. No need for expensive new power supplies that sport the 12VHRPWR connector, or adapters of questionable safety. Just click in your old 8-pin connector and you're good to go.







Down on the bottom of the card, it's hard to see in this photo, but only half of the gold board edge connectors are actually wired up to anything. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is only a PCIe x8 card, which is completely fine if you're installing it in a modern PCIe 4.0 or 5.0 system, but for older PCs which could really benefit from an upgrade like this (overcoming CPU limitations with DLSS 3 ), it could hamper performance. That's inherent to NVIDIA's design though, and not something MSI has control over.

Around the back of the card, we have a mostly-skeletonized second slot cover as well as the usual allotment of three DisplayPort connections and a single HDMI port. Just like with the Founders Edition card, the HDMI port here is HDMI 2.1-capable, while the four DisplayPort connections are version 1.4.





As pretty as she is, let's quit gawking at the card and see what she can do.

