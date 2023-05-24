CATEGORIES
home PC Components Graphics/Sound

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio Review: Burly And Brisk

by Marco Chiappetta, Zak KillianWednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT


MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio: Big, Cool And Quiet NVIDIA AD106

msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti style

MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB: Starting At $449
MSI's outsized take on the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti offers extra flashy style and a huge cooler versus NVIDIA's Founders Edition card but it comes at a $50 price premium.


hot flat
  • Low Power
  • Quiet Operation
  • Super-Lower Temps
  • Competitive Performance
not flat
  • Minimal Overclocking
  • Unnecessarily Large Form Factor

By now, you've hopefully had a chance to check out our review of NVIDIA's Geforce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition card. In short, it's more of an evolution than a revolution over previous products, but it's still arguably the fastest, most advanced GPU in its price class, with solid performance, excellent power efficiency, and a great feature set. If you're considering NVIDIA's Founders Edition card and thought that you might like a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, but also that the FE card seems a little bland, boy, do we have a GPU for you.
msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti face
There she is: the MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The cooler design will be familiar to anyone who has seen one of MSI's other Gaming X Trio cards, like the GeForce RTX 4070. Just like on those cards, the cooler is very large—it sticks up nearly an inch over the I/O bracket, and has three gigantic fans to keep the GPU cool, despite that the graphics card's PCB itself is barely half as long as the cooler.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Features & Specifications

Graphics Card  GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 
Graphics Processing Clusters  3
Texture Processing Clusters  17
Streaming Multiprocessors  34
CUDA Cores (single precision)  4352
Shader FLOPS  22
Tensor Cores  136 (4th Generation) 
Tensor FP8/INT8 TFLOPS/TOPS w/ Sparsity  353
RT Cores  34 (3rd Generation) 
RT FLOPS  51
Texture Units  136
ROP Units  48
Base Clock  2310 MHz 
Boost Clock  2535 MHz 
Memory Clock  9000 MHz 
Memory Data Rate  18 Gbps 
L1 Data Cache/Shared Memory  4352 K 
L2 Cache Size  32768 K 
Total Video Memory  8 GB GDDR6 
Memory Interface  128-bit 
Total Memory Bandwidth  288 GB/s (554 GB/s effective)* 
Texture Rate (Bilinear)  345 GigaTexels/second 
Max Display Resolution  4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with DSC 
Fabrication Process  4N NVIDIA Custom Process 
Transistor Count  22.9 Billion 
Connectors  3 x DisplayPort 1 x HDMI 
Form Factor  Dual-Slot 
Power Connectors  2x PCIe 8-pin cables (adapter in box) OR 300 W or greater PCIe Gen 5 cable 
Required System Power Supply  550 Watts 
Video Engines  1xNVENC (8th Gen), 1xNVDEC (5th Gen) 
Power  7 W Idle, 13 W AV1 Video Playback, 140 W Average Gaming Power (AGP), 160 W Total Graphics Power (TGP) 
Max GPU Temperature  90° C 
We have full coverage and a performance deep-dive on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and its AD106 processor, in our review of the Founders Edition card yesterday (5/23). If you're curious about that, you can head over there to digest those juicy details. This review, instead, is going to be focused on how this MSI card is differentiated from the Founders Edition model and the possible benefits it brings.
msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti angle 1
The biggest difference is immediately obvious from the size of the box—it's the fact that this is certainly the biggest "x60"-tier graphics card we've ever handled. It's absolutely enormous; not far off of the size of some GeForce RTX 4080 cards. This cooler would probably be overkill on a GeForce RTX 4080, in fact.
msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti back
Much like with the Founders Edition cards, the GPU board itself only extends a short distance across the cooler. The rest of that space is open on the backplate to allow air to flow directly through the GPU and into the airflow path of your CPU cooler. Fortunately, the AD106 GPU generates much less  heat to begin with versus NVIDIA's high-end GPUs, so it shouldn't be a problem, regardless.
msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti top
msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti bottom
Unlike the Founders Edition card, MSI's Gaming X Trio utilizes a regular old eight-pin power connector, and just the one, at that. No need for expensive new power supplies that sport the 12VHRPWR connector, or adapters of questionable safety. Just click in your old 8-pin connector and you're good to go.

Down on the bottom of the card, it's hard to see in this photo, but only half of the gold board edge connectors are actually wired up to anything. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is only a PCIe x8 card, which is completely fine if you're installing it in a modern PCIe 4.0 or 5.0 system, but for older PCs which could really benefit from an upgrade like this (overcoming CPU limitations with DLSS 3), it could hamper performance. That's inherent to NVIDIA's design though, and not something MSI has control over.
msi gaming trio rtx 4060 ti ports
Around the back of the card, we have a mostly-skeletonized second slot cover as well as the usual allotment of three DisplayPort connections and a single HDMI port. Just like with the Founders Edition card, the HDMI port here is HDMI 2.1-capable, while the four DisplayPort connections are version 1.4.

As pretty as she is, let's quit gawking at the card and see what she can do.

NEXT PAGE


Tags:  MSI, Gaming, graphics, GPU, geforce rtx 4060 ti

Related content

TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment