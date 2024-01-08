Intel 5th Gen Xeon Processors Debut: Emerald Rapids Benchmarks

Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable: Emerald Rapids Tested In A Variety Of Data Center Workloads



Intel 5th Generation Xeon Processors Codename: Emerald Rapids

Intel refreshes its tiled chiplet based Xeon processors with more cores, more cache, higher frequencies, and enhanced power efficiency.





Higher Core Counts

Improved Performance & Efficiency

Drop-In Compatible With 4th Gen

Faster Memory Support

Lower Idle Power

Much More Cache In High-End Parts

Next-Gen Platform Coming Soon

AMD Still Has The Core Per Socket Crown





Introducing Emerald Rapids 5th Gen Xeon Processors

Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX)

Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (Intel DSA)

Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (Intel IAA)

Intel Dynamic Load Balancer (Intel DLB)

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX) for vRAN

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512)

Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT)

Intel Crypto Acceleration

As was the case with the 4th Gen silicon, Intel is offering its On Demand service to allow customers to expand the processor's accelerator capabilities as needed. Intel believes the flexible nature of On Demand adds value to its customers because they don’t have to incur additional costs for accelerators they may not use, and can add the functionality at a later time, as availability of software that leverage the accelerators becomes more pervasive. The flipside to that point is that customers will have powerful silicon in their systems lying dormant.



In total, Intel is releasing over 30 5th Gen Xeon SKUs, which is a significant reduction versus the previous gen. The available accelerators in a given model vary depending on the chip’s intended segment and where it falls within its stack, however. And with that, let's see how these new processors perform...