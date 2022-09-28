Live Intel 4th Gen Xeon Benchmarks: Sapphire Rapids Accelerators Revealed

Further, we also weren’t privy to the 4th Gen CPU model or its clock speed for that matter either, though the comparative system specs provided were as follows:

All test results below were performed in September 2022 on systems Intel configured, and with that backdrop set and those config details, let’s get to some benchmark data.



As you can see, there’s a dramatic speed-up in number of images processed per second, and a huge reduction in latency with Intel VNNI employed alone with INT8 precision. However, kick-in the 4th Gen Xeon’s AMX matrix multiply array and the test showed an approximate 6X lift in performance. We watched these tests running live and can in fact verify those results, at least for the servers in the rack that were being tested in front of us.



QATzip Level 1 Compression Acceleration Benchmarks

QATzip is a user space library that can leverage the Intel QuickAssist Technology to accelerate file compression and decompression services, by offloading the actual compression and decompression requests to the dedicated accelerator in Intel's 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors.

