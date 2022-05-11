Google Reveals Pixel 6a Pricing And Release Date, Previews Pixel 7 Pro





Google today confirmed what the whole world knew was coming—a new mid-range contender in the smartphone space, the Pixel 6a. Pricing will start at $449, less than half of what some premium flagship smartphone models command these days, and it features the same first-gen Tensor processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





We don't have every little detail yet, but Google did reveal a few other tidbits at its Google I/O 2022 developer conference today (a two-day event). Google confirmed the Pixel 6a will have a 6.1-inch OLED display (1080p, 60Hz). That's smaller than the 6.34-inch screen on the Pixel 5a, and because of that, the Pixel 6a overall is about half the size, Google says.





It also sounds like the Tensor chip in the Pixel 6a is not a cut down version, either. Users who opt for the mid-range handset will still benefit from support for 5G connectivity, Titan M2 security, under display fingerprint sensor, and so forth. Google's calling this a "smart, powerful phone that delivers the helpful and personal Pixel experience at a great price."









For taking photos, the Pixel 6a is equipped with a 12-megapixel main shooter (down from 50 megapixels on the Pixel 6) with optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera for snapping selfies.





Google is offering one storage variant, 128GB with 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 6a will also arrive with a 4,400 mAh battery. That's slightly smaller than the 4,680 mAh battery in the Pixel 6, but Google is still claiming all-day battery life.





The Pixel 6a will be available to preorder on July 21, 2022.

Google Teases The Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro





In addition to the Pixel 6a, Google quickly previewed it's next-gen Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . Google's keeping the same overall design language with the horizontal bar on the back, but it will be made of aluminum and weave over onto the side of the handset.





Google isn't ready to say a whole lot about the Pixel 7 series, though it did mention it will have a next-gen Tensor chip and various color options—Obsidian and Snow for both models, plus Lemongrass for the Pixel 7 and Hazel for the Pixel 7 Pro.





No release date was mentioned, but given that it will ship with Android 13, we're likely looking at an October launch.

