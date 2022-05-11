CATEGORIES
home News

Google Reveals Pixel 6a Pricing And Release Date, Previews Pixel 7 Pro

by Paul LillyWednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:06 PM EDT
Google Pixel 6a
Google today confirmed what the whole world knew was coming—a new mid-range contender in the smartphone space, the Pixel 6a. Pricing will start at $449, less than half of what some premium flagship smartphone models command these days, and it features the same first-gen Tensor processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

We don't have every little detail yet, but Google did reveal a few other tidbits at its Google I/O 2022 developer conference today (a two-day event). Google confirmed the Pixel 6a will have a 6.1-inch OLED display (1080p, 60Hz). That's smaller than the 6.34-inch screen on the Pixel 5a, and because of that, the Pixel 6a overall is about half the size, Google says.

It also sounds like the Tensor chip in the Pixel 6a is not a cut down version, either. Users who opt for the mid-range handset will still benefit from support for 5G connectivity, Titan M2 security, under display fingerprint sensor, and so forth. Google's calling this a "smart, powerful phone that delivers the helpful and personal Pixel experience at a great price."

Google Pixel 6a (rear)
For taking photos, the Pixel 6a is equipped with a 12-megapixel main shooter (down from 50 megapixels on the Pixel 6) with optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera for snapping selfies.

Google is offering one storage variant, 128GB with 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 6a will also arrive with a 4,400 mAh battery. That's slightly smaller than the 4,680 mAh battery in the Pixel 6, but Google is still claiming all-day battery life.

The Pixel 6a will be available to preorder on July 21, 2022.

Google Teases The Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7
In addition to the Pixel 6a, Google quickly previewed it's next-gen Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's keeping the same overall design language with the horizontal bar on the back, but it will be made of aluminum and weave over onto the side of the handset.

Google isn't ready to say a whole lot about the Pixel 7 series, though it did mention it will have a next-gen Tensor chip and various color options—Obsidian and Snow for both models, plus Lemongrass for the Pixel 7 and Hazel for the Pixel 7 Pro.

No release date was mentioned, but given that it will ship with Android 13, we're likely looking at an October launch.
Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 6a, google i/o 2022
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment