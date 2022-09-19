iPhone 14 Pro Owners Complain Of Alarming, Violent Camera Shake In Apps Like TikTok
Those who opted in to be first in line to get the latest iPhone may be experiencing a shaky beginning. Users of the Pro and Pro Max are reporting a very odd camera shake while using apps such as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.
The iPhone 14 released last week, and as usual people were jumping at the opportunity to have the latest and greatest Apple has to offer. While people may be enjoying the faster A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, and other features, some are reporting a shaky camera experience in certain apps, according to MacRumors.
The shake seems to occur when using the rear camera's main lens, as it vibrates erratically when used in apps like TikTok. The shaky experience does not seem to occur while using the iPhone's built-in Camera app for most, however. As of right now, there is no known cause for the issue, or how many iPhones are actually affected. Some think the issue could stem from the "second-generation" sensor-shift optical image stabilization having a software bug.
In one use case, YouTuber Luke Miani says that his iPhone 14 Pro Max had the camera shake issue during his testing of the unit. In a video, he shows how the main lens vibrated uncontrollably, and stated that it resulted in the lens not being able to focus correctly following the incident, even in the Camera app. Miani ended up taking his device to a local Apple Store, where he was able to exchange it for a new one.
If you happen to be one of the those with an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max that is experiencing the camera shake, it is possible that it could be fixed in a future update if it is in fact a software bug. For the time being, those who own an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are being encouraged not to open their camera in apps like TikTok and Instagram until more is known about what is actually causing the issue, in order to avoid any potential permanent damage to the rear camera system.