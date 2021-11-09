DJI Mavic 3 Review: Did The Best Drone Get Even Better?

The Mavic 3 has a newly redesigned battery setup as well, which offers a massive step up in capacity. The old Mavic 2 uses 3850mAh 4 cell LiPo batteries, while these new batteries offer 5000mAh. The three included batteries no longer load into the top of the drone as we've become accustomed to either, but rather insert through the rear of the chassis. Along with the trio of batteries comes a triple battery charger, but there's a catch. The included charger doesn't charge all 3 batteries simultaneously, but rather one at a time in series until they're all topped up.

The rear of the Mavic 3 houses plenty of ventilation for the onboard flight controller's cooling fan. In fact, we have to mention that the Mavic 3 was always surprisingly cool to handle when it came back after long flights, which is not something we could say about the older Mavic drones. The power button is on the back, so you'll no longer have to push down on the drone to power it up. The rear is also where you'll be inserting and removing the new battery, with latches on the sides. Just above the battery port is the cover for the USB-C connection/charging port and the MicroSD slot that's compatible with cards up to a 2TB. While on the subject of MicroSD cards, opt for a high-speed V30 model -- the write speed requirements for 4K120 video are fairly demanding.



There are also an array of cameras on the back of the Mavic 3 for the APAS 5.0 omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, which allows the drone to react to dangers in all flight modes, except for sport mode. Use sport mode at your own risk, and preferably when you're at high enough altitude to not have to worry about obstacles. Other than that the backside of the Mavic 3 is relatively spartan.

On the bottom of the drone, you'll find a couple of bumpers which protect the cameras. There are two cameras to be exact, used for measuring distances below the drone, which ensure smooth, soft landings when using the Return To Home feature. The Return To Home feature is something new and much more accurate than was anticipated. We tested it between two parked vehicles and found that it had zero issues returning to the exact take-off spot, despite us flying it miles away and zig-zagging back. There are also a pair of lights for increased visibility when it gets dark out.