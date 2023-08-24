CATEGORIES
home News

Alienware Unveils A 500Hz FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor For eSports Domination

by Paul LillyThursday, August 24, 2023, 07:14 AM EDT
Angled front and back views of Alienware's AW2524HF monitor on a gray gradient background.
The fastest gaming monitor in the world now comes in a variant (AW2524HF) with AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync certification, which effectively means owners of any modern GPU can experience stutter-free, ultra high-speed gameplay. And by ultra high-speed, we mean a ridiculously fast 500Hz refresh rate. Just make sure you have a GPU that can keep up.

Or don't—owning a graphics card that's capable of pumping out triple-digit framerates is not a prerequisite for owning a monitor like Alienware's new AW2524HF. But if you want to take full advantage of the speed that's on tap, you'll want to pair this with something better than a low end graphics card, and ideally something on the level of a Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Front view of Alienware's AW2524HF monitor on a gray gradient background.

If this sounds familiar, it's because Alienware trotted out a 500Hz gaming display with NVIDIA G-Sync support (AW2524H) earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show. Like that model, the AW2524HF with FreeSync Premium certification sports a native 480Hz refresh rate and uses 'overclocking' to squeeze out a slightly higher refresh rate.

Also notable is that Alienware is offering this kind of speed on an IPS panel with a claimed 0.5ms minimum gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, and not a cheaper TN display. Generally speaking, IPS panels offer wider color gamuts, better image accuracy, and wider viewing angles than TN. As it applies to the AW2524HF specifically, Alienware says it offers up 99% coverage of the sRGB color space.

This is a 24.5-inch monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution, which is pretty much the sweet spot for competitive esports. To achieve the native 480Hz or overclocked 500Hz refresh rate, you need to take advantage of its DisplayPort connectivity. Otherwise, you're limited to a still-fast 255Hz over HDMI.

Naturally, you're not going to approach 500 frames per second in most games, or even lower triple digits depending on the title. But competitive esports games tend to be less demanding, which is where these higher refresh rate displays come into play. Does it really matter? There's evidence to suggest that ultra-fast refresh rates do make a difference (see the results from NVIDIA's GeForce NOW KovaaK's Challenge).

Bottom shot of the Alienware AW2424HF showing the ports, on a gray gradient background.

Other specs include HDR10 support, 1,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 400 nits brightness (typical), built-in ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light hardware, various ergonomic adjustments (tilt, swivel, and pivot), built-in cable management, and fairly robust connectivity—2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, and 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream.

Alienware also said it tweaked the design to feature a built-in retractable headset hanger, as well as shifted to a hexagonal base with a smaller footprint. Perhaps best of all, the FreeSync Premium variant is a little cheaper—it will be available on September 12 for $649.99, versus $799.99 for the G-Sync model.
Tags:  monitor, Alienware, freesync, (nyse:dell), gamescom 2023
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment