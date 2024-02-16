CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG's Bodacious 32" 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor Lands At Retail Today

by Paul LillyFriday, February 16, 2024, 10:21 AM EDT
Angled view of the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM
It took a minute (hundreds of thousands of minutes, actually, or six months) but ASUS ROG's Swift OLED PG32UCDM gaming monitor is finally finding its way to retail starting today. That also means we have confirmation on the price—at $1,299 (MSRP), the PG32UCDM is geared more towards spendthrifts than gamers who like to pinch their pennies.

While definitely priced on the premium end of the spectrum, it has the specifications to match. It boasts a 32-inch QD-OLED screen and is the first of its kind to offer a 4K resolution (3840x2160) and fast 240Hz refresh rate on a flat OLED display.

The screen is a third-generation panel sourced from LG, which has garnered a lot of goodwill from gamers over the past few years with its gaming-centric OLED TV models (the C-series) featuring HDMI 2.1 connectivity and related features (like variable refresh rate support).

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM monitor on a desk.

OLED displays still rule the roost as it applies to overall image quality, and in particular their unmatched inky black levels and, for gaming, negligible response times. Regarding the PG32UCDM, it boasts a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. It's also a FreeSync Premium Pro display that's compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync as well. HDR is well represented, too.

"The PG32UCDM is the first ROG monitor that offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, with both HDR formats easily controlled via the OSD menu. VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance ensures the deepest black hues and dazzling colors, while the 99% DCI-P3 gamut and true 10-bit color deliver cinematic realism," ASUS says.


While it's a featured-packed display, ASUS ROG's asking price might give gamer pause who are concerned about burn-in, an inherent weakness of OLED technology. ASUS is attempting to allay those features in a number of ways, one of which is the deployment of "an advanced custom heatslnk" that it says "offers exceptional cooling to reduce the likelihood of burn-in and improve performance and longevity of the OLED panel."

The display also employs various protections, such as detecting automatically adjusting the brightness of logos, periodically shifting pixels, and so forth. On top of it all, ASUS is touting a three-year warranty that covers burn-in, a recently development fueled in part by a warranty war between ASUS and MSI.

If you're interested in the PG32UCDM, you can snag it at Newegg—it's currently out of stock as a new listing, but that should change in short order. According to a post on Reddit, Amazon and Best Buy will carry it sometime later due to logistics.
Tags:  Asus, Monitors, OLED, pg32ucdm
