Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Is The Biggest First-Party Nintendo Switch Game Ever

by Zak KillianFriday, February 10, 2023, 05:16 PM EDT
zelda tears of the kingdom
Everyone loves Super Mario, and while its fanbase is smaller, Metroid fans are even more rabid. Still, there's one long-lived Nintendo franchise that arguably stands above all in terms of its beloved status, and that's The Legend of Zelda. The next main-series Zelda game, known as "Tears of the Kingdom", will be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild—in more ways than one, as it happens.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the largest Nintendo game to date when it released, both in terms of the expansive size of its open world and the significant space it consumed on your Wii U or Switch's meager internal storage: 14.4 GB. That size seems downright paltry compared to the disk space occupied by games on competing platforms, but it's absolutely massive for a first-party Nintendo title.

zelda eshop screenshot
The listing for Tears of the Kingdom on the Japanese eShop. Spotted by /u/bob4978135.

Well, the sequel is even larger: 18.2 GB, according to the Nintendo eShop listing for the game. It'll barely fit on the 27GB of available space in an original Switch if you have any other games installed. If you can't bear to remove Splatoon 3 for fear of missing out on future Splatfests, you're going to need an SD card, and a pretty fast one at that.

Fortunately for you, we have a selection of deals on microSD storage already picked out. Check out this collection of thumbnail-sized flash cards well-suited for use in the Nintendo Switch:

lexar play microsd

  • Lexar PLAY 1TB MicroSDXC, up to 150MB/sec and A2 certified for $132.43
  • SAMSUNG EVO Select 256GB microSDXC, up to 130 MB/sec for $24.99
Keep in mind that the Switch only has the one MicroSD card slot, so you may want to get as large of a card as possible to keep from having to swap out SDs constantly.
sandisk microSD mushroom

  • SanDisk 512GB Mario licensed microSDXC with 100MB/sec reads for $67.32
  • SanDisk 256GB Mario microSDXC with a Starman, just $31.80
  • SanDisk 128GB Super Mushroom microSDXC, only $17.45
  • SanDisk 64GB Triforce microSDXC, $11.40

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will likely be the final major first-party release for the Nintendo Switch, as the company is expected to announce new hardware later this year. It comes out on May 12th, and it's available for pre-order as we speak. Don't be scared off by a $70 price tag—that's just how much the game costs.
Tags:  deals, Nintendo, Zelda, (tyo:7974), the legend of zelda, nintendo switch, zelda tears of the kingdom
