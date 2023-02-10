Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Is The Biggest First-Party Nintendo Switch Game Ever

Everyone loves Super Mario, and while its fanbase is smaller, Metroid fans are even more rabid. Still, there's one long-lived Nintendo franchise that arguably stands above all in terms of its beloved status, and that's The Legend of Zelda. The next main-series Zelda game, known as " Tears of the Kingdom ", will be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild—in more ways than one, as it happens.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the largest Nintendo game to date when it released , both in terms of the expansive size of its open world and the significant space it consumed on your Wii U or Switch's meager internal storage: 14.4 GB. That size seems downright paltry compared to the disk space occupied by games on competing platforms , but it's absolutely massive for a first-party Nintendo title.





The listing for Tears of the Kingdom on the Japanese eShop. Spotted by /u/bob4978135.



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will likely be the final major first-party release for the Nintendo Switch, as the company is expected to announce new hardware later this year. It comes out on May 12th, and it's available for pre-order as we speak. Don't be scared off by a $70 price tag—that's just how much the game costs.