Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Demo Looks So Good It Sparks Nintendo Switch 2 Speculation





People really, really want a more powerful Nintendo system. Everyone loves the Switch , but there's no denying that it's basically a second-generation NVIDIA Shield tablet with a Nintendo nameplate on it. Developers have done truly amazing things with the hardware, but there are limits to what you can accomplish with a sub-15-watt SoC.

Back at the end of March, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma took to YouTube to acknowledge that the previously-announced "Sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (which has no official title yet) will be delayed from its original launch window of "2022" to a more specific period of "Spring 2023." Along with the announcement, Nintendo shared a scant few seconds of new footage of the game.









We aren't the only ones who noticed the surprising sharpness of the new footage, though. Bob from RetroRGB (@RetroRGB on Twitter) was the first person to point out the apparent higher resolution in the trailer. He directly asked the opinion of Digital Foundry's John Linneman. After that ping, John discussed it on the 55th "DF Direct Weekly" stream, where his co-hosts Alex and Rich also had remarks on the topic.





Rich Leadbetter stated that he's less certain, because while most of the video is a very clean 1080p, there are certain scenes which run at 720p. As Rich points out, many Nintendo Switch games do use dynamic resolution scaling. It's not outside the range of possibility that, due to engine optimizations, the Breath of the Wild sequel will target 1080p at times.







