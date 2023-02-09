CATEGORIES
home News

Watch Link Surf A Hoverboard Over Hyrule In Intense Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer

by Lane BabuderThursday, February 09, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT
link moon zelda tears of the kingdom
The Legend of Zelda fans have been excited for the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and we have to admit that we are, too. While there have been direct sequels in the series, it's rare. Even then, many direct sequels have significant gameplay changes. Thanks to a new Nintendo Direct trailer, we get to see even more details of what's possible in the new title.

The trailer opens with a dark representation of the Kingdom of Hyrule. We hear a voice-over from what would most likely be Ganon, the usual antagonist in most Zelda games, though there has been no confirmation of that being the case. The voice implores its minions to "rise" and eliminate Hyrule and its allies. Later, though, the trailer provides far more insight into new mechanics and functionality, particularly regarding things like mobility.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct Trailer

Starting around the 1:14 mark of the video, we hear a voice, possibly Zelda's, telling Link that he may be unable to stop whomever the antagonist is before moving into some epic music and fantastic quick shots. These show puzzle-solving, combat, a few weapons, boss fights, and cut scenes. However, some of the coolest pieces of this trailer are what look like vehicles and methods of transport.

At around 1:38 in the video, we see Link driving what looks like a vehicle. It even sounds like it's making engine noises. A few seconds later, we see Link on a massive airborne controllable moving platform. Yes, it looks like a hoverboard that may have taken inspiration from products like Hendo's Hoverboard. Of course, we finish with Link riding his trusty steed. Fan responses have been pretty positive overall, according to YouTube Comments.

One user points out, "The fact that we all basically created our own vehicles by abusing the first games physics is now in some fashion a legit feature in the sequel is actually making me cry."

link moon zelda tears of the kingdom vehicle
Screen Capture of vehicle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The trailer is rather emotional if you ask us, but many of us who are fans have an emotional connection to the series. Whether the vehicles will be craft-able, given to our protagonist, or just part of specific missions or dungeons, we don't fully know yet. As we said before, we're hyped for the title and look forward to what Nintendo brings us.
Tags:  Nintendo, Zelda, the legend of zelda, the legend of zelda: tears of the kingdom
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment