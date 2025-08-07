Xbox's Gaming Copilot AI Assistant Is Now Available On Windows PCs
Those on Windows handhelds can try it as well, but the caveat is that you'll have more limits than on a desktop PC. However, Microsoft says it is optimizing this experience especially with the upcoming launch of its ROG Xbox Ally handheld. If you've ever been stuck in a game, you know the difficulty sometimes in navigating various websites for tips.
This is one area that the Gaming Copilot will be helpful in, to make it a smoother gaming experience. If you're stuck, you will be able to ask it for help in finding out exactly what to do. You can even ask it questions about what your game history is and new games to discover, along with the help mentioned earlier.
There is also Voice Mode, which allows you to talk to Gaming Copilot while you're in a gaming sessions. The service can then take a screenshot of what you're playing, and give you more exact pointers on what to do. You'll need to have the Xbox PC app, and then open it via the Windows logo key and G.
In theory this sounds like a good idea, but Copilot has had a rocky history with its AI iteration on Windows PCs thus far. The launch of Recall, was ironically enough, recalled early on for Windows PCs. The execution of the Gaming Pilot and how accurately it can understand gamers will be key, and can be a big time saver for gamers.
If you're an Xbox Insider and want to see this preview, it is live today for your perusal.