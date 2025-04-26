Microsoft Relaunches Recall And AI Windows Search For Copilot Plus PCs
To quicly recap, the Recall feature takes snapshots of your active screen, and when you initiate a search, it analyses these snapshots and helps you to find -- or recall -- anything you've previously seen. Microsoft describes it as a search tool that can help users locate anything they've seen on the computer. It was originally slated to launch last year. However, concerns about its security implications forced a number of delays.
Microsoft has continuously made efforts to assuage privacy and security fears through a series of updates to Recall. Microsoft has reiterated that the information collected by the Recall tool does not leave a user's computer and cannot be accessed by Microsoft. This assurance may not convince many users, though. Moreover, there have been reports of screenshot-taking monitoring apps causing privacy breaches. Microsoft later added that it has "implemented extensive security considerations, such as Windows Hello sign-in, data encryption, and isolation in Recall to help keep your data safe and secure.” The company also points out that users have various options regarding the Recall feature. Users can opt out completely or elect to remove the feature entirely from their computer.
Another related feature that was added to Windows is the improved AI-assisted Search tool. With the improvements to search, users dont need to remember exact file name or words. You can just describe what you remember about images, documents, or settings, and the improved Windows Search analyzes your files and data to find what you're looking for. For instance, when looking for a picture, you could describe what's in the image or the period in which the photo was taken. Or, if searching for a document or report, you could explain what the report is about, even if you don't remember the name it was saved with.
Microsoft has said these additions are part of a preview update for Insiders and will gradually roll out to all Copilot+ PCs in the coming months.