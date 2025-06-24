CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox App Set To Unify PC Gaming With Steam, Battle.net And More Launchers

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 24, 2025, 01:45 PM EDT
xbox app unify storefronts hero
One of the pain points of PC gaming is the copious amount of game launchers required for players to access every game in their library. It has become one of the stumbling blocks facing the new wave of PC gaming handhelds as well, holding these devices back from reaching their full potential. Microsoft is hoping to tackle this issue as part of the company’s gaming strategy going forward, as the first Xbox branded handhelds loom on the horizon.

To prepare for the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, the company is rolling out an update to Xbox Insiders that implements an aggregated game library. With this new feature, gamers will be able to launch games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net and “other leading PC storefronts,” all from within the Xbox PC app. So even those who are gaming on their desktops or laptops will be able to benefit from the aggregated game library.

xbox app unify storefronts body

Best of all, Microsoft is making the process are simple as possible. The Xbox PC app should automatically detect games that have been installed on a device and add it to a player’s library. It’s a big step up from having to go through the process of adding something manually, especially when using a handheld where a keyboard and mouse aren’t a given.

This is the beginning of what should be a massive win for gamers on the go. Because Microsoft didn’t provide any kind of specialized features in its OS for handhelds, it led to hardware manufacturers coming up with their own solutions. It was a less than ideal situation compared to what’s available on the Steam Deck. Now, Windows powered handhelds should be on more even footing with Valve’s hardware.

Microsoft will be using this time to gather feedback from players before releasing it to general user base. The company is also promising to add more storefront options as time goes on.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), pc-gaming, xbox app
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment