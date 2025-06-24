Xbox App Set To Unify PC Gaming With Steam, Battle.net And More Launchers
To prepare for the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, the company is rolling out an update to Xbox Insiders that implements an aggregated game library. With this new feature, gamers will be able to launch games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net and “other leading PC storefronts,” all from within the Xbox PC app. So even those who are gaming on their desktops or laptops will be able to benefit from the aggregated game library.
Best of all, Microsoft is making the process are simple as possible. The Xbox PC app should automatically detect games that have been installed on a device and add it to a player’s library. It’s a big step up from having to go through the process of adding something manually, especially when using a handheld where a keyboard and mouse aren’t a given.
This is the beginning of what should be a massive win for gamers on the go. Because Microsoft didn’t provide any kind of specialized features in its OS for handhelds, it led to hardware manufacturers coming up with their own solutions. It was a less than ideal situation compared to what’s available on the Steam Deck. Now, Windows powered handhelds should be on more even footing with Valve’s hardware.
Microsoft will be using this time to gather feedback from players before releasing it to general user base. The company is also promising to add more storefront options as time goes on.