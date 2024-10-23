Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset Gets Dolby Atmos And Longer Battery Life
Dolby Atmos is typically an extra cost on the Microsoft Store, but will be included for free on this headset. Dolby has become the dominant player in spatial audio for music, movies, and games. The headset will also have built-in compatibility with Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X for maximum flexibility.
The Xbox Wireless Headset has availability now, with an MSRP of $109.99. This is an aggressive price, but the headset market is currently flush with high-quality headset offerings across various price ranges.
Battery life is stated to be up to 20 hours of playtime, which is only modest compared to other headsets on the market. The Audeze Maxwell has a staggering 80 hours of battery life, for example, but at its $299 price point, it's nearly three times more expensive than Microsoft's offering.
With Microsoft-backed games such as from the Call of Duty franchise offering Dolby Atmos, the headset should find a captive audience.
Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology provides low-latency connectivity for wireless, without the need for a connected cable. Customization of the audio will be done through the Xbox Accessories App, much like its controllers.
Microsoft also touts the comfort of this headset, which is a key element for users. Plush and adjustable headbands provide proper support for long term gaming sessions, with on-ear controls for easy access.
Microsoft likely hopes to sell many of these headsets with its popular titles, as otherwise sales of Xbox consoles have lagged behind the Sony PS5.