CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset Gets Dolby Atmos And Longer Battery Life

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:19 AM EDT
XBOX HEADSET
For gamers who prize graphical fidelity, immersive audio is often a close second on the list of must-haves. With technology improving in the latest headsets, Microsoft is once again joining the fray with an upgraded offering. With its new/refreshed Xbox Wireless Headset, more robust battery life and immersive Dolby Atmos are the leading features here. 

Dolby Atmos is typically an extra cost on the Microsoft Store, but will be included for free on this headset. Dolby has become the dominant player in spatial audio for music, movies, and games. The headset will also have built-in compatibility with Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X for maximum flexibility. 

The Xbox Wireless Headset has availability now, with an MSRP of $109.99. This is an aggressive price, but the headset market is currently flush with high-quality headset offerings across various price ranges. 

Battery life is stated to be up to 20 hours of playtime, which is only modest compared to other headsets on the market. The Audeze Maxwell has a staggering 80 hours of battery life, for example, but at its $299 price point, it's nearly three times more expensive than Microsoft's offering.

With Microsoft-backed games such as from the Call of Duty franchise offering Dolby Atmos, the headset should find a captive audience. 

headset xbox

The Xbox Wireless Headset will come in an all-black design, with an upgraded microphone. Voice isolation and auto-mute are also features present here that gamers will appreciate when in the heat of battle. The headset also has Bluetooth 5.3, with the ability to pair with PC and mobile devices. 

Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology provides low-latency connectivity for wireless, without the need for a connected cable. Customization of the audio will be done through the Xbox Accessories App, much like its controllers. 

Microsoft also touts the comfort of this headset, which is a key element for users. Plush and adjustable headbands provide proper support for long term gaming sessions, with on-ear controls for easy access. 

Microsoft likely hopes to sell many of these headsets with its popular titles, as otherwise sales of Xbox consoles have lagged behind the Sony PS5. 
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, Audio, (nasdaq:msft), xbox wireless headset
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment