Logitech's Flagship Astro A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset Plays Nice With PC And Console
Logitech is launching a new version of its A50 series of gaming headsets with the Astro A50 X. The key selling point for the fifth-generation headset is its compatibility. Gamers will be able to use it on Xbox, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac. This official compatibility across platforms is rarely seen in headsets, with users usually needing to pick a headset that is designed for one specific platform and hope that it unofficially works with others.
The Astro A50 X can be this versatile because of the inclusion of Logitech’s new PLAYSYNC technology. Logitech says that “bringing all systems together, PLAYSYNC Technology is an industry first that allows gamers to connect their Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC/MAC all at once and seamlessly switch between all three gaming systems with the simple ‘one-click’ of a button on the A50 X headset. When switching between Xbox and PS5 consoles, PLAYSYNC will change what the gamer views on their TV and what is heard in their headset.”
The headset comes with a base station as part of the package. This base station will include HDMI 2.1, meaning that it will support the features gamers will be on the lookout for. Features such as 4K HDR video, 120Hz refresh rates, HDR, VRR, and ALLM. Logitech says that the base station will have low latency, which is important for competitive gamers.
Having a headset that will just work with any platform is a breath of fresh air compared to platform specific designs. It’s going to make a lot of multi-platform gamers and streamers very happy, especially because it’s checking off all the right boxes with the HDMI 2.1 features it supports.
The Logitech Astro A50 X will hit the market in the first half of 2024, and will have a price of $379.99. It’s currently available for pre-order.