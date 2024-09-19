CATEGORIES
home News

PS5 Is Destroying Xbox Series X|S In Console Sales And It's Not Even Close

by Paul LillyThursday, September 19, 2024, 09:59 AM EDT
PS5 next to an Xbox Series X on a gray gradient background.
Has Microsoft lost the current-generation console war? That's a loaded question, but if strictly looking at the number of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles sold versus how many PlayStation 5 systems are in the wild, then the answer is yes, and it really hasn't been a close fight—Sony's PS5 unit sales to date are more than double that of Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S combined.

That's according to data shared by The Wall Street Journal in a YouTube video report, which goes on to explain why Microsoft is not out of the fight despite the discrepancy in console sales. We'll get to that in a moment, but first let's look at a breakdown of console sales figures.

Console sales graph comparing PlayStation to Xbox over the years.

The graph is a little confusing at first glance because it lists the year that each console launched, as opposed to when the hardware sales figures were collected. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, hence the 2020 labels. However, the sales figures are current as of just a few months ago—June 2024.

Sony is upfront about its PS5 console sales, and it was already known that it sold nearly 62 million units to date, a figure that was revealed with its last earnings report. Microsoft is not as forthcoming, and so that 28.3 million figure of combined Xbox Series X and S sales in the graph above is plucked from Aldora Intelligence.

Viewed from this lens, sales of Sony's PS5 are 118% higher than Microsoft's combined Xbox Series X and S consoles. A split in Sony's favor isn't really unexpected, though some people may be surprised to see such a decided advantage for the PS5. It's also worth nothing that Sony recently announced an upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro, which could widen the gap, depending on how it's received by gamers.


The actual gaming landscape is more complex than a simple breakdown of units sales, though. As the video highlights, Microsoft has a massive market cap and has made a series of acquisitions, like acquiring Zenimax and Activision-Blizzard.

Microsoft's also pushing its Xbox Game Pass service in a big way, which has around 34 million subscribers. And of course there are plans to launch new generation consoles. Which is all to say, this is an ongoing war.
Tags:  Sony, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), ps5, playstation 5, xbox series x, xbox series s, (nyse:sony)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment