Black Ops 6 And Two More Call Of Duty Games Are Headed To Xbox Cloud Gaming

by Ben EnosTuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:29 PM EDT
call of duty xbox cloud gaming news 708x400
It's been rumored for some time now, but we finally have official confirmation that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming upon release. From 10 am PT on October 25th, you will be able to play Black Ops 6 alongside both Modern Warfare III and Warzone titles. This is an positive announcement for Call of Duty fans and something we weren't quite sure would happen. 

We've seen the leaks, and we've seen the PC requirements, and in a few more days gamers will be able to jump into the action. While we fully expect Black Ops 6 to be the main COD game being played on the 25th, odds are that both Modern Warfare III and Warzone will also see a boost in players once the initial launch period cools down. 

Gamers looking to take advantage of this development will need an Ultimate Subscription to Xbox Game Pass, as these new COD titles will not be available on the core plan. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is available to users on consoles, PC, mobile phones, select Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices allowing for more gamers to enjoy their favorite games across a range of devices. 
call of duty xbox cloud gaming news 708x400 main

Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president of gaming experiences and platforms, had this to say "This is a first for the Call of Duty franchise, and a win for the community." As the prices for AAA games reaching ever higher levels, this be the beginning of plans to encourage more gamers to move towards monthly subscription-based options to purchase/play their games.

Microsoft is going all in on its Xbox Cloud Gaming. Letting Ultimate Subscription members play Black Ops 6 on release is just one of the many new features coming to the service. Another one of the big features coming soon is the ability to stream the games you already own that aren't on the Xbox Game Pass Library. Both of these updates are major advances and drive home the fact that Microsoft is going all in on cloud gaming.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Call-of-Duty, black ops 6
