Xbox Exec Warns Fans Not To Overly Fixate On Single-Player Exclusives





All eyes are on Microsoft and its 100-day reset plan for its Xbox division as it navigates into a future without longtime Xbox boss Phil Spencer in control of the ship, or Sarah Bond, both of whom exited the firm earlier this year. Instead, Asha Sharma and Matt Booty are the new faces of Xbox, and the latter had shared some interesting comments about the path forward, particularly as it pertains to single-player exclusives.









The early messaging to gamers during Xbox's revival is that exclusive releases are again a thing, though Booty cautioned against expecting that every single title will follow the same release blueprint.





"I wouldn't overly fixate on single-player. I think that's a good rule of thumb, but it certainly isn't something that's carved in stone," Booty said. "There are a lot of different games in our portfolio, and we have to think about how different games serve different purposes within it."





His comment came in response to Matthew Ball, chief strategy officer at Xbox, confirming that large-scale live-service titles will still be multi-platform releases, while cautioning players not to assume that every single-player game will automatically be an Xbox exclusive.





Ball assures that there is a framework in place for evaluating and ultimately deciding which games will be Xbox-only and which ones will release on multiple platforms. He also acknowledged that the framework is "not obvious to all of our players, and we are committed to making this clearer."













To his point, games like Forza Horizon 6 and Minecraft Dungeons will both be available on Sony's PlayStation 5 console, and the same goes for Halo: Campaign Evolved , which marks the first Halo game to grace a PlayStation system.





"We're going to meet the players where they are," says Damon Conn, executive producer at Halo Studios. "Maybe you have a friend that you haven't connected with in a long time, maybe they moved to a Sony platform, and you stayed on Xbox. Now you're able to play together again. Halo has always been about shared experiences; this is something we're really excited about."



