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Master Chief Lands On PS5 As Halo: Campaign Evolved Gets July Release Date

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 08, 2026, 02:21 PM EDT
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As Xbox celebrates 25 years of gaming, recently installed CEO Asha Sharma is working to reinvigorate the brand, and according to Asha, they're full speed ahead with its next-generation Project Helix console. As part of this effort, the company has been announcing games that will exclusively be available on Xbox, but it’s still a transitionary period and certain titles are still destined for other platforms. This includes Halo: Campaign Evolved, which will be available to PlayStation gamers for the first time.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a complete remake of the original game, which helped solidify the Xbox’s place in the console gaming market. The revamped edition will offer updated graphics, making this the best-looking version of this seminal first-person shooter, and it won’t just look better, either. The development team at Halo Studios is implementing a remastered soundtrack it says is fully rebuilt to deliver a more immersive experience.


Since the game has already updated and remastered over the years as part of The Master Chief Collection, Halo Studios will be adding new story content to entice long-time fans to jump back into the world of Halo. There will be three new missions, dubbed Operation Meteorite, which will tackle events taking place a year before the first entry.

Players will spend time with Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson as they embark on clandestine actions aboard one of the Covenant’s research vessels. The studio says that “what starts as a simple smash and grab turns more complicated as they encounter more than they bargained for.” These new missions will take players to fresh locations, introduce new weapons and reveal never before seen enemies.

As the name implies, this remake will only be composed of the game’s story campaign. So fans looking to relive memories of LAN parties past will be disappointed, but the multiplayer mode might be something that gets added later on as DLC or even released as a standalone experience.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will be releasing on July 28 for Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, PlayStation, (nasdaq:msft), halo: campaign evolved
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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