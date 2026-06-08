Gears Of War: E-Day Goes Exclusive On Xbox As Microsoft Details Future Strategy
Gears of War: E-Day, which has been synonymous with Xbox, got the full dive treatment to get players excited for its release and upcoming betas. It’s a prequel that will provide fans insight into how Dom and the crew developed their deep brotherhood and will look to make the series lore richer with the game touching on how certain aspects of the world, such as the iconic Chainsaw Lancer, came to be.
One unexpected aspect is that the game will only be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC, so PlayStation 5 players will be left out in the cold. While Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has often discussed the importance of exclusives, the original trilogy’s remasters, Gears of War Reloaded, did make its way to Sony’s console. So it’s a bit odd to have just put those games on that platform last year and then give those players nothing else. However, Sharma was not in charge when that happened and this may signal a strategic shift going forward.
During an interview with Gamertag Radio’s Parris Lilly and Dany Peña, Xbox’s Chief Content Officer Matt Booty laid out how the company will handle game exclusivity from here on. Booty emphasized the importance of exclusive games, saying that "we want a reason for people to get on board with Xbox, we want them to have a reason to buy an Xbox, we want them to have a reason to be an Xbox fan.”
Gears of War: E-Day will be having betas starting August 6 and will be ready for release on October 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.