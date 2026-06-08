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Gears Of War: E-Day Goes Exclusive On Xbox As Microsoft Details Future Strategy

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 08, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT
xbox exclusivity gears of war e day hero
Xbox gamers have a lot to look forward to after Microsoft had its biggest event of the year, where fans were treated to a slew of games including a new entry in long running Gears of War franchise. It also served as an opportunity for the company to reset its release strategy, shifting from making its games available on every platform possible to one where exclusives are a lynchpin going forward.

Gears of War: E-Day, which has been synonymous with Xbox, got the full dive treatment to get players excited for its release and upcoming betas. It’s a prequel that will provide fans insight into how Dom and the crew developed their deep brotherhood and will look to make the series lore richer with the game touching on how certain aspects of the world, such as the iconic Chainsaw Lancer, came to be.

One unexpected aspect is that the game will only be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC, so PlayStation 5 players will be left out in the cold. While Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has often discussed the importance of exclusives, the original trilogy’s remasters, Gears of War Reloaded, did make its way to Sony’s console. So it’s a bit odd to have just put those games on that platform last year and then give those players nothing else. However, Sharma was not in charge when that happened and this may signal a strategic shift going forward.

xbox exclusivity gears of war e day body

During an interview with Gamertag Radio’s Parris Lilly and Dany Peña, Xbox’s Chief Content Officer Matt Booty laid out how the company will handle game exclusivity from here on. Booty emphasized the importance of exclusive games, saying that "we want a reason for people to get on board with Xbox, we want them to have a reason to buy an Xbox, we want them to have a reason to be an Xbox fan.”

However, it doesn’t mean that every single title published by Microsoft is destined to be an exclusive.

"We also want to be clear that our big multiplayer games and live service games are going to continue to be multiplatform. If we've promised something to players already, we're going to honor that promise,” Booty added.

Ultimately, the company will be taking it on a case-by-case basis rather than going all in on exclusivity.

Gears of War: E-Day will be having betas starting August 6 and will be ready for release on October 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Gears of War, (nasdaq:msft), gears of war: e-day
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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