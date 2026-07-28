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Xbox Unveils Real-Life Halo-Inspired Lamborghini Urus SE SUV

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 28, 2026, 11:35 AM EDT
hero halourus master chief
To mark the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Microsoft's Xbox division and Lamborghini have teamed up to create a real-life SUV fit for a Spartan: the one-off Lamborghini Urus SE Master Chief 117 Edition. 

halourus side

Unveiled with the ground-up remake of 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved (dude, am I that old?), this super SUV is a mild attempt at translating humanity’s greatest hero into an already stylistically-aggressive piece of Italian engineering. Beneath the bespoke wrap sits a factory Urus SE complete with a twin-turbo V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system producing 789 horsepower. While it may lack the Covenant-shredding plasma turrets, the Urus' speed should easily outpace anything in the UNSC motor pool.

halourus rear

If you haven't already noticed, much of the exterior of the car pays homage to Master Chief’s MJOLNIR assault armor. The body is wrapped in  matte armor-green, and then there's the Chief’s service number, 117, that is displayed across both front doors and the rear tailgate (opposite of a United Nations Space Command (UNSC) marking). I particularly like the gold-tinted reflective window glass and yellow headlight lenses that replicate the gold visor of Master Chief’s helmet.

Because Lamborghini isn't putting the Master Chief 117 Edition into commercial production, fans have two alternative ways to own it. Beginning July 30, Forza Horizon 6 players can download the official livery for free via the in-game Message Center. Once redeemed, the bespoke design is automatically applied to a Urus in the player's virtual garage.

halourus trunk

For collectors who want a tangible piece to add to their collection, Xbox is running an international sweepstakes on X to give away a limited run of 1:18-scale die-cast replicas. Anyone can enter by following the official Xbox account and reposting the announcement with the hashtag #MasterChief117Sweepstakes prior to the September 13 deadline.

The Master Chief 117 Edition was shown during a media showcase in Culver City, California, where it shared space with full-scale, drivable 1,000-hp Warthog replica built by Hoonigan. The latter is built on a custom rock-crawler chassis with 43-inch off-road tires and a Ford Windsor V8 engine capable of hitting triple-digit speed.

As for the game remake, it launches globally across Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. Alongside updated cinematics, 4-player co-op, and expanded weapon arsenals from across the franchise, the game introduces Operation: Meteorite, a brand-new three-mission side story featuring Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson.
Tags:  Lamborghini, halo, Master-Chief, (nasdaq:msft)
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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