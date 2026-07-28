Xbox Unveils Real-Life Halo-Inspired Lamborghini Urus SE SUV





To mark the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Microsoft's Xbox division and Lamborghini have teamed up to create a real-life SUV fit for a Spartan: the one-off Lamborghini Urus SE Master Chief 117 Edition.





Unveiled with the ground-up remake of 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved (dude, am I that old?), this super SUV is a mild attempt at translating humanity’s greatest hero into an already stylistically-aggressive piece of Italian engineering. Beneath the bespoke wrap sits a factory Urus SE complete with a twin-turbo V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system producing 789 horsepower. While it may lack the Covenant-shredding plasma turrets, the Urus' speed should easily outpace anything in the UNSC motor pool.





Because Lamborghini isn't putting the Master Chief 117 Edition into commercial production, fans have two alternative ways to own it. Beginning July 30, Forza Horizon 6 players can download the official livery for free via the in-game Message Center. Once redeemed, the bespoke design is automatically applied to a Urus in the player's virtual garage.



