Xbox Unveils Real-Life Halo-Inspired Lamborghini Urus SE SUV
If you haven't already noticed, much of the exterior of the car pays homage to Master Chief’s MJOLNIR assault armor. The body is wrapped in matte armor-green, and then there's the Chief’s service number, 117, that is displayed across both front doors and the rear tailgate (opposite of a United Nations Space Command (UNSC) marking). I particularly like the gold-tinted reflective window glass and yellow headlight lenses that replicate the gold visor of Master Chief’s helmet.
For collectors who want a tangible piece to add to their collection, Xbox is running an international sweepstakes on X to give away a limited run of 1:18-scale die-cast replicas. Anyone can enter by following the official Xbox account and reposting the announcement with the hashtag #MasterChief117Sweepstakes prior to the September 13 deadline.
The Master Chief 117 Edition was shown during a media showcase in Culver City, California, where it shared space with full-scale, drivable 1,000-hp Warthog replica built by Hoonigan. The latter is built on a custom rock-crawler chassis with 43-inch off-road tires and a Ford Windsor V8 engine capable of hitting triple-digit speed.
As for the game remake, it launches globally across Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. Alongside updated cinematics, 4-player co-op, and expanded weapon arsenals from across the franchise, the game introduces Operation: Meteorite, a brand-new three-mission side story featuring Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson.