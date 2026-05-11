CATEGORIES
home News

Forza Horizon 6 Under Siege: Microsoft Issues Bans Following Huge Steam Leak

by Chris HarperMonday, May 11, 2026, 03:51 PM EDT
hero forza horizon6 leak
The upcoming Forza Horizon 6 looks great and may be one of Xbox Game Studio's biggest releases yet, but unfortunately for the publisher and series developer Playground Games, the entire game was inadvertently leaked 10 days ahead of its official May 19th launch. This leak happened because the Steam preload files for Forza Horizon 6 were unencrypted, making it easier for pirates to crack the game and begin distributing the files. Copyright notices and takedowns have been swift in response, but the damage has already been done.

On the plus side, early gameplay impressions have been largely positive, highlighting the high-fidelity graphics and heavier, weightier controls compared to Forza Horizon 5. Like Horizon 5, the game is also slated for a delayed follow-up release on PlayStation 5, though that date is still to be disclosed. Those who pre-ordered the game with the Premium upgrade on Xbox or PC will be able to start playing the game four days early, starting on May 15th.


Per the WCCFTech report, pirates are being severely penalized with lifetime hardware and Xbox account bans. In fact, "lifetime" might be underselling it: the official unban date is December 31st, 9999, or about 7973 years from now. It's a hefty punishment, and not an easy one to get around without buying a new motherboard or entirely new PC. Pirates who were unwise enough to run the game on their primary rigs are sure to feel the sting.

Hopefully, this leak doesn't deter sales for Forza Horizon 6. The franchise has a great track record so far, and the game looks good, with reasonable PC system requirements. At least, the leak of a crack for the PC release shouldn't impact the sales of the game on consoles. In any case, it's an unfortunate situation for the developers at Playground Games, and a pertinent reminder to be extra careful when handling the pre-release window of major releases like this one.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, PC gaming, leaks, (nasdaq:msft), forza horizon 6
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use