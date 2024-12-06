Lamborghini's Urus SE SUV Is A One-Off Art Piece That Took 230 Hours To Paint
Not to be outdone by the likes of Jaguar, Italian automaker wowed/shocked attendees this week by showing off what its in-house Ad Personam car personalization program can achieve with a little sweat and lots of extra cash from the paying customer. For the canvas, Lamborghini used the latest version of the best-selling Urus SUV. Already one of the most extroverted of SUV designs, the vehicle at the show had quite audacious paint job that almost looks like something AI-generated.
Nonetheless, the company is proud of this creation, being sure to point out how it took an additional 230 hours to apply over the underlying gray exterior. Inspired by Miami's rich culture, the car's outer panels feature black (nero noctis), blue (blue glauco), and gray (grigio telestro) strokes, stripes, and swoops. According to Mitja Borkert, design director at Lamborghini, the team has "created the most sophisticated livery ever seen on the Urus, to inspire our customers with graphics that underline the outstanding proportions and the iconic design of the car. We have reproduced our perfect vision of the vibrant Miami lifestyle and its diversity." Riiiight.
It must be said that this paint job, like pin-striping, doesn't add more horsepower (not that the Urus SE needs more, anyway). In production form, the SE consists of Lamborghini's latest plug-in hybrid tech that mates the 611 horsepower twin-turbo V8 with a supplemental electric motor. Together they make 789 horses and 701 lb-ft of torque going to all four corners. This PHEV SUV is Lamborghini's first and also happen to be the quickest version yet, capable of a 3.4 second sprint from 0-60 mph.
Lamborghini is mum about how much it could cost customers to get something similar to this one-off paint job, by the way. We're guessing it'll be quite a lot, considering how the PHEV Urus starts at $263,000.