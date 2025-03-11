CATEGORIES
Xbox Handheld Is Coming To Challenge Switch 2 And Steam Deck

by Paul LillyTuesday, March 11, 2025, 10:22 AM EDT
Lenovo Legion Go with an Xbox logo on the screen and an Xbox guide button.
How many times have you heard that Microsoft is developing a handheld Xbox console of some sort? Whatever the number might be, go ahead and add one more. This is something that Xbox boss Phil Spencer has publicly indicated interest in, though up until now, most of the chatter has been centered on the idea or concept of such a thing, not an actual product that's in development. That just changed.

According to the folks at Windows Insider, Microsoft has teamed up with an unspecified PC gaming OEM to develop a handheld console with Xbox branding. No, it probably won't look like our Photoshop'd image above—we took a Lenovo Legion Go, added an Xbox wallpaper image to the display, and plopped an Xbox guide button on the side—but it may not look vastly different, either.

While it's not clear which OEM is partnering on the project, some names that come to mind include ASUS (ROG Ally), Lenovo (Legion Go), and MSI (Claw). You can throw Razer (Edge) into the mix as well, though we think of the company more as a peripheral maker than an OEM. Other notable handheld console players include Valve (Steam Deck) and Nintendo (Switch), though the latter isn't likely to hop into the PC space.

It's said the handheld is codenamed Keenan and that it will there will no mistaking it for anything other than an Xbox product. Part of that will include an official Xbox guide button, as well as other Xbox design language elements (whatever those might be).

Beyond those details, the rest is speculation, including what software it will run (Windows, maybe?), how much it will cost, or if this is really something Microsoft will see to completion. After all, Microsoft is also reportedly developing a successor the Xbox Series X|S.

What's also interesting is the timing. On one hand, the handheld game console market has become a little bit crowded as of late. Nintendo's Switch helped to popularize the form factor while, while Valve's Steam Deck proved there was a market in the PC space at the right price points.

On other hand, the growing competition proves there's a burgeoning market for PC gaming handheld. While there are some prominent players in the space, Microsoft and Xbox are brands that could attract an audience on name alone, let alone the long history of Xbox in the gaming segment.

We should find out in time—it's said the Keenan Xbox handheld is targeting a release sometime in 2027.
