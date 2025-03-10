CATEGORIES
Microsoft's Next Xbox Could Be Even More Like A PC In A TV-Friendly Shell

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 10, 2025, 02:47 PM EDT
next xbox pc hero
The current console cycle is mature enough that rumors have begun swirling regarding the next generation. There’s already been some rumblings about the PlayStation 6, and now there’s some potential information about what the next Xbox will have in store for fans, by way of Windows Central’s Jez Corden.

During the XboxTwo Podcast, Corden remarked about the likely path Microsoft will take for its next console. He says that “the whole idea of the next Xbox is that it’s going to be a PC, in essence, but with a TV friendly shell that also has a specific set of specs in mind.” He would go on to add that it would run on a more traditional version of Windows instead of an Xbox specific operating system.


One of the more interesting comments is regarding this switch to a conventional Windows OS. Apparently, this could mean losing backwards compatibility, which would be a massive shift from the company’s current strategy. One of the defining aspects of the current Xbox consoles is the ability to tap into a significant back catalog. Losing access to this functionality would be a big blow to Xbox fans who have built up massive libraries in the ecosystem.

However, there is a possibility that Microsoft can alleviate this with its cloud gaming service, which is the main aim of its “This is an Xbox” campaign. Letting those who buy the next Xbox access their libraries this way. There’s also its Muse AI model, which the company hopes to use to port games from the past to current and future devices. Although, there’s no guarantee it will be ready in time for the next console generation.

Of course, there’s a possibility that Microsoft decides to not release a next Xbox at all, which is alluded to during the podcast. Meaning Xbox would just become a games publisher. Regardless of which direction the company goes in, things will be interesting for Xbox gamers to say the least.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), pc-gaming
