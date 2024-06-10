Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Sparks Hope That A PC Gaming Handheld Is On The Horizon





Another interesting bit to come from this interview is that Xbox is committed to Game Pass, even after there were several months in which pundits wondered if the service was really working for Xbox anymore.





"Game Pass gives us an ability... you can go invest in Call of Duties and Diablos all day, and we love that, but you also get to invest in new things that come out, and we just think that's a really important part of the equation," Spencer said.