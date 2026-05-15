Xbox Elite Series 3 Leak Points to Dual Scroll Wheels and Swappable Battery





It's a great time for fans of premium controllers: not only did the new Steam Controller just release to high sales and critical acclaim, but now leaked photos confirm the existence of an Xbox Elite Series 3 controller.





The first Elite Series controller released in October 2015 well into the Xbox One's lifespan (ahead of One X), while Elite Series 2 released in November 2019, a year ahead of the Series X/S release. While we don't yet know the exact release window for Elite Series 3 or Project Helix , past timing points toward Elite Series 3 releasing a year or less ahead of Project Helix.









Interestingly, there may also be some omissions from the Elite Series 3. The leak says nothing of adjustable tensions on the joysticks, though seeing as that's the primary selling point of Elite Series 2 for me (not shared by any other pro controller, sadly,) I do hope that feature is still present. Otherwise, the primary swappable D-Pad and stick head features are still available.





What isn't shown is a series of LEDs indicating up to three switchable profiles, and since the center button should now be a Share button akin to the Xbox Core controllers, that is slightly concerning. However, it could be that the LEDs have been cut since the Xbox button's glow can already be changed to different colors to reflect different profiles, and the swapping functionality has been relegated to the scroll wheels, software, or just an unknown button combination.



