Xbox Boss Explains Why Activision Games On Game Pass Are Delayed Until 2024





We have some historical context with the Bethesda merge into Game Pass, but Activision Blizzard has been an entirely novel area. As the uncertainty disappears after the successful acquisition, the true work can begin. If they had preemptively started a process of getting games over to Game Pass, some regulatory stipulations could have surprised them or been stricter than expected.



Time will tell if this is going to be positive for gamers. Game Pass is liked overall, so there's a good chance many will benefit from having a larger library of quality titles to choose from. While it does risk segmenting some Sony and Nintendo gamers, those companies are historically prone to liking exclusives titles for themselves to begin with.