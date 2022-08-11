Microsoft Accuses Sony Of Dirty Tactics To Keep Games Off Xbox Game Pass





Make no mistake: Microsoft's ultimate goal is to get every gamer on Game Pass. Your author here is opposed to "games as a service" on principle, and that makes it difficult to empathize with Microsoft's viewpoint. Still, it's also hard to agree with Sony's argument that "Call of Duty" is a "game category in itself." While Call of Duty is a major franchise, Sony has plenty of major franchises of its own that are exclusive to its platform.





Thanks to WCCFTech for the translated remarks.

