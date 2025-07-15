CATEGORIES
home News

Windows 11 Upgrade Guide: How To Easily Migrate From Windows 10

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, July 15, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
hero update to windows 11 migrate pc
Windows 10 will officially reach its end of support on October 14, 2025. If you are still on Windows 10 after October 14, unless you're using a specialized version with long-term support, you will no longer get security patches to protect your PC from some cyberattacks, malware or even ransomware. Instead of taking this risk and clinging to Windows 10 (or earlier versions), Microsoft recommends updating to Windows 11. This quick guide will help you determine whether your computer is eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade and how to easily do it.

Windows 11 has minimum hardware requirements that your PC must meet to upgrade. These include a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, a dual-core 64-bit processor operating at 1GHz (or higher), at least 64 GB of storage, UEFI firmware with Secure Boot support, TPM 2.0, and a DirectX 12 compatible graphics card with a WDDM 2.0 driver. There are several other criteria as well, but the PC Health Check feature will check them all in one fell swoop. To do this, search for "PC Health Check" in the Windows search bar. Then, open the app and click "Check Now".

body update to windows 11 migrate check pc

While some Windows users may be reluctant to upgrade to Windows 11, it's probably worth it for most users. Performance is similar to Windows 10 and there are an array of additional features and utilities built in. A new voice typing feature, for example, which offers speech-to-text conversion, has been added. This feature can be activated by pressing Windows + H. The start menu has been updated as well, to show many more icons, but Microsoft also (unfortunately) uses it to server adds and app recommendations. Here's a more comprehensive look at the features added to Windows 11.

body3 update to windows 11 migrate pc

If you have a compatible PC, the easiest way to install Windows 11 is by using the Windows update feature. To do this, open your Settings app > Update & Security > Check for updates. Simply follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process. Alternatively, go to the official Windows 11 download page on Microsoft's website. Choose the most suitable of the three installation options and follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.

Before updating to Windows 11, you may want to check out our guide on getting your PC ready for Windows 11. You should probably update your PC at the end of the day, when all of your work is done, since you can't be sure how long it will take. The time to update your PC depends on your PC specs, internet speed, and more. Also, be sure to back up all of your personal data and be prepared to update  some applications.

What if your device is not compatible? Can you still go ahead and update it to Windows 11? Yes, you often can. However, there are some issues to contend with.
Tags:  Upgrade, windows-10, windows-11
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment