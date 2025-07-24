Here's How To Ensure Free Windows 10 Extended Security Updates
How To Ensure Extended Security Updates For Windows 10The Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which extends support until October 13, 2026, is now available to home users for the first time ever. Although it’s important to note that it will only include critical security patches, so users won’t be seeing any new features. The service will cost $30, but Microsoft offers two ways to get it for free, which include enabling Windows Backup or by redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.
Microsoft will begin to push out updates over the next month with the control feature rollout (CFR). Users will see a notification asking them to complete the enrollment wizard, where they will have the opportunity to select the options that work best for them. Those wanting to get an early jump can do so by going to Settings, clicking on Windows Update and enabling “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.”
A surprising requirement is that Microsoft Paint, Photos and Copilot all need to be installed and running the latest versions available. The company doesn’t mention why these are necessary, just that users need to know that it’s a requirement to receive the updates they’re entitled to once they enroll in the ESU program.
The extra year of support is a big win for home users, allowing many of them to squeeze out an extra year out of their hardware and buy some time before needing to upgrade. For those who absolutely don’t want to move to Windows 11, it’s also more time to test drive alternative options such as Linux.