CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Here's How To Ensure Free Windows 10 Extended Security Updates

by Alan VelascoThursday, July 24, 2025, 02:56 PM EDT
windows 10 extended security updates hero
Official support for Windows 10 is coming to an end, with a cutoff date of October 14. While Microsoft wants all these users to upgrade to Windows 11, many are holding back from doing so because of the hardware requirements, or they aren’t happy with the design decisions the company has made with its latest operating system. Thankfully, there is a way to get an extra year of updates.

How To Ensure Extended Security Updates For Windows 10

The Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which extends support until October 13, 2026, is now available to home users for the first time ever. Although it’s important to note that it will only include critical security patches, so users won’t be seeing any new features. The service will cost $30, but Microsoft offers two ways to get it for free, which include enabling Windows Backup or by redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

windows 10 extended security updates body

Microsoft will begin to push out updates over the next month with the control feature rollout (CFR). Users will see a notification asking them to complete the enrollment wizard, where they will have the opportunity to select the options that work best for them. Those wanting to get an early jump can do so by going to Settings, clicking on Windows Update and enabling “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.”

A surprising requirement is that Microsoft Paint, Photos and Copilot all need to be installed and running the latest versions available. The company doesn’t mention why these are necessary, just that users need to know that it’s a requirement to receive the updates they’re entitled to once they enroll in the ESU program.

The extra year of support is a big win for home users, allowing many of them to squeeze out an extra year out of their hardware and buy some time before needing to upgrade. For those who absolutely don’t want to move to Windows 11, it’s also more time to test drive alternative options such as Linux.
Tags:  Microsoft, security, Windows, (nasdaq:msft), windows-10, windows-11
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment