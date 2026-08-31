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Windows 11 Updates Trigger False Antivirus Warnings & Cursor Glitches

by Chris HarperMonday, August 31, 2026, 02:39 PM EDT
Official Windows Security graphic
Official Windows Security graphic. Image: Microsoft

There's plenty of news regarding Microsoft and Windows 11 this week, both good and bad, but two new issues have cropped up that have been getting a lot of attention. Namely, an issue where Windows erroneously reports that "Microsoft Defender Antivirus is turned off" and another issue where mouse customization settings are being lost.

While it's a documented known issue, the Defender issue is a harmless bug that isn't impacting antivirus operations whatsoever. So, if you happen to be getting hit with that warning message despite having enabled Defender already (which we recommend readers do, barring extreme circumstances,) don't sweat it. There's no fix at the moment, however, beyond waiting for Microsoft to issue another update to remedy the problem.

Windows mouse settings.
Windows mouse settings. Image: Hot Hardware

The same applies to the mouse customization issues, which users started experiencing with the August 27th update for Windows 11. Basically, customization settings aren't being saved properly. Custom cursor animations, cursor size, and cursor color can all be impacted by these issues. Thankfully, the issue seems to be cosmetic and not relate to deeper mouse settings, like pointer speed. But it's still a headache.

On the bright side, Microsoft has identified the fix for the game-breaking bug with the "inpoutx64" driver we reported last week. Windows will now automatically block the offending driver from working when you launch Arc Raiders, and Microsoft is working to expand that block to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Embark Studio (developers of Arc Raiders and The Finals) have also applied its own fixes to its games. This means that all the impacted games have had the issue are fixed except for Tokon—so we recommend Tokon players use Microsoft's official band-aid.

Devs at Microsoft remain hard at work polishing and upgrading Windows 11, so regressions like these are bound to crop up from time to time.
Tags:  Microsoft, Operating systems, updates, bugs, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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