Windows 11 Updates Trigger False Antivirus Warnings & Cursor Glitches
While it's a documented known issue, the Defender issue is a harmless bug that isn't impacting antivirus operations whatsoever. So, if you happen to be getting hit with that warning message despite having enabled Defender already (which we recommend readers do, barring extreme circumstances,) don't sweat it. There's no fix at the moment, however, beyond waiting for Microsoft to issue another update to remedy the problem.
On the bright side, Microsoft has identified the fix for the game-breaking bug with the "inpoutx64" driver we reported last week. Windows will now automatically block the offending driver from working when you launch Arc Raiders, and Microsoft is working to expand that block to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.
Embark Studio (developers of Arc Raiders and The Finals) have also applied its own fixes to its games. This means that all the impacted games have had the issue are fixed except for Tokon—so we recommend Tokon players use Microsoft's official band-aid.
Devs at Microsoft remain hard at work polishing and upgrading Windows 11, so regressions like these are bound to crop up from time to time.