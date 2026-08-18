Microsoft Scrambles To Patch ShieldBreak Zero-Day Flaw In Windows Defender
Microsoft nemesis Nightmare-Eclipse is at it again, this time with a bypass exploit for his original RoguePlanet Windows Defender privilege escalation exploit. The new exploit, dubbed ShieldBreak, also allows for elevation of privilege within Microsoft Defender. Based on what we know about RoguePlanet, that exploit hinged on a race condition bug that only sometimes worked.
It would seem that Microsoft's July Patch Tuesday, which was supposed to stomp out RoguePlanet, only patched the original holes. According to Nightmare-Eclipse, ShieldBreak is simply an evolution of RoguePlanet that bypasses Microsoft's fix. Meanwhile, ShieldBreak works on Windows 11 25H2, its Canary channel, and Windows Server 2025, and has "a 100% success rate." Windows 10 should also be vulnerable to ShieldBreak, but the PoC code was only made for Windows 11.
At the time of this writing, there is no patch available for ShieldBreak, but our advice to protect yourself similar. Since these are exploits that require direct access to the hardware, this is almost exclusively the concern of enterprise users and others with networks in public environments. Most end users won't have people intent to install malware on their particular PCs. That possibility is real, though, so what can you do to defend from ShieldBreak until a patch?
Per Malwarebytes' coverage, you can technically disable Defender to mitigate this exploit. If you do that, however, you'll need an alternate antivirus / antimalware solution. Besides that and typical security advice like using 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication,) and being wary of suspicious sites, cracks, and email attachments, there's not much to do besides wait for a patch.
Malwarebytes also plugs its Premium Security antivirus in its article, which will function well and could be a good stop-gap. If ShieldBreak is patched within the month, you'd even be falling within the Malwarebytes Premium Security plan's free 30-day window, provided you haven't used it already.